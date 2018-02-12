News By Tag
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Named "Top 100 Spa of 2017" by Spas of America
Award-Winning Wisconsin Resort's WELL Spa + Salon Honored Nationally
Offering more than 65 luxury services, WELL Spa + Salon at Grand Geneva provides treatments ranging from tranquil stone massages, revitalizing facials and body treatments, to classic manicures and sophisticated blowouts. Whether guests are looking for a couples massage or a day to refresh and restore, WELL Spa + Salon at Grand Geneva offers a variety of packages and specials to enjoy.
The current specials include a New Year's Rejuvenation Package, with an anti-aging facial, anti-aging manicure, blowout, scalp treatment, hair style and Make Up Factory makeover. Another is the seasonal Farmhouse Fresh Package, incorporating naturally derived magnolia flowers, honey and sweet cream, which are free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil and phthalates. Featured treatments change seasonally.
Dedicated to providing an immersive experience to sync your mind and body, WELL Spa + Salon at Grand Geneva offers rejuvenation and relaxation in the tranquility room, saunas and steam rooms. Spa guests also have access to the Fitness Center offering an array of classes and activities ranging from cycling fsbdt and yoga to a 35-foot-tall climbing wall, basketball court, indoor and outdoor tennis courts and an indoor lap pool.
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is just 90 minutes from Chicago and 50 minutes from Milwaukee, which makes a wellness getaway to Lake Geneva easy and convenient. For more information on WELL Spa + Salon at Grand Geneva Resort, visit www.GrandGenevaWellSpa.com.
###
About Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is an award-wining, AAA Four Diamond all-seasons resort set on 1,300 acres in the legendary southeastern Wisconsin community of Lake Geneva. Located 90 minutes from Chicago and 50 minutes from Milwaukee, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa features 355 guest accommodations, including deluxe rooms and suites, along with 29 new villas. On site, guests can enjoy the WELL Spa + Salon; two championship 18-hole golf courses; The Mountain Top ski and snowboard facility; 62,000-square-
About Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company's distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and The SafeHouse. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels)
Page Updated Last on: Feb 12, 2018