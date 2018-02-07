 
Shermco Industries Sponsors Major Wind Energy Event

 
 
IRVING, Texas - Feb. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Shermco Industries executives will be providing their expertise in wind project electrical systems, components and safety at the 2018 American Wind Energy Association's Operations, Maintenance and Safety Conference. This year, the conference will return to the historic Hotel del Coronado from February 27 to March 1, 2018 in San Diego, California. The event is the premier conference for operators of wind farms in the US and has been growing in popularity and attendance every year since the first event over ten years ago. AWEA expects the conference to draw nearly 1000 industry operations managers, technicians, suppliers and other professionals.

Kevin Alewine, director of marketing for Shermco Industries and the past chair of AWEA's Operations and Maintenance Committee, will contribute to an industry panel discussing reliability of main substation transformer bushings for wind project applications. He will also be leading committee meetings focusing on the update of generator and drive train sections of the AWEA Operations and Maintenance Recommended Practices. "This is a great event for applications experts and wind project operators to share experiences and new technologies.  Since many of the same attendees have the responsibility for the safety and development of their workforce, those areas are also central to the importance of this event," said Alewine.

Additionally, Kyle Kirkpatrick, director of EHS, and Lailone Vidal, account manager, will participate in various safety and workforce development meetings to help develop programs for the industry.

Shermco has been a strong supporter of AWEA fsbdt since 2005 and continues in this roll by sponsoring this event and a reception on Tuesday evening in the exhibitor's areas. "The wind industry is an exciting and growing market for Shermco's services and products and it is great to be able to meet with so many of our key customers at such a beautiful venue," said Vidal.

For more information, visit http://www.awea.org or contact info@shermco.com

ABOUT SHERMCO

Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For further information on Shermco Industries and its service and product offerings visit http://www.shermco.com

Kevin Alewine
kalewine@shermco.com
972-793-5523
Source:Shermco Industries
