Mark Loren Designs drops diamonds from the sky in time for Valentine's Day
Mark Loren 01: Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs, holds three "messages in a bottle" prior to dropping them into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Inside two bottles is a $2,500 gift certificate, and the third bottle contains a certificate for a diamond valued at $10,000.
Mark Loren 02: Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs, placed three "messages in a bottle" and dropped them into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Inside two bottles is a $2,500 gift certificate, and the third bottle contains a certificate for a diamond valued at $10,000.
Mark Loren 03: Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs, placed three gift certificates into glass bottles and dropped the "messages in a bottle" into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Inside two bottles is a $2,500 gift certificate, and the third bottle contains a certificate for a diamond valued at $10,000.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Feb. 12, 2018) – Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs, has announced a Valentine's Day promotion that will have Southwest Florida residents looking to the shoreline for their sweetheart's gift.
Earlier today, Loren dropped three "messages in a bottle" from a helicopter along Lee County's coastline. The bottles, each with the trademark "loren" logo etched into the glass, contain a special message for its recipient. Depending on the tides and waves, the bottles could wash ashore at any moment.
One lucky fsbdt winner will receive a Mark Loren Designs diamond valued at $10,000, while the other two bottles each will contain a $2,500 gift certificate valid for a purchase or services at the Fort Myers gallery.
"Every piece of jewelry always comes with a story, so imagine the story you'll be able to tell about finding our message in a bottle that washed ashore right before Valentine's Day," Loren said.
Mark Loren Designs is nationally known for offering unique and rare gemstones, innovative diamond rings, exceptional engagement and wedding bands and expert jewelry design and repair. All services are done on-site at the Fort Myers gallery, located at 13351 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers. From celebrities to clients who appreciate wearing exclusive jewelry designs, Mark Loren Designs assures the finest one-of-a-kind sentimental jewelry pieces for lasting enjoyment. For more information, visit www.marklorendesigns.com.
