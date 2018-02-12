 
February 2018





Solareum Goes Public On Feb 15

Solarium is going public on Fork Delta and Stocks.Exchange on Thursday
 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - Feb. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- There is a lot to love about the day after Valentine's Day this year. February 15 will be a great day for Solareum as CEO Kenneth Reece speaks at the United Nations Youth Assembly and the cryptocurrency goes public on both Fork Delta and Stocks.Exchange. Solareum runs on the Ethereum Blockchain and is the First and Foremost Coin to be backed by the Solar and Renewable Industry. Solareum facilitates the concept of energy paying you, instead of you paying for your energy. Solareum is worth paying attention to in the world of cryptocurrency.

The team is extremely excited to be a part of two of the largest altcoin exchanges. Fork Delta is a decentralized Ethereum Token Exchange with the most ERC20 listings of any exchange. Stocks.Exchange is a worldwide stock exchange where anyone from anywhere can invest in any business worldwide using cryptocurrencies like Solareum.

Solareum aims to fund real life projects and to forward real life sustainability answers. Through Fork Delta and Stocks.Exchange, the public can now become a part of the solution. Solareum encourages not only the purchase of renewable energy systems, but also rewards those who want to make a difference for a sustainable future. For example, if customers choose to pay for solar panels in Solareum they get a zero-down option, free installation, discounts, and gifts for ongoing usage of their solar energy.

The planet cannot run without energy, and buying Solareum tokens ensures staying informed on fsbdt the latest and greatest of renewable technology. Solareum is one of the biggest steps toward a green future the public can take. The world is in an exciting time surrounded by innovation and advance. It is promising that Solareum will play a role in the globalization of renewable technology. With Solareum becoming public on a growing number of cryptocurrency platforms, Solareum provides a sort of renewable communication among those on opposite ends of the earth.

The monetary value of Solareum may fluctuate, but the invaluable act of helping the planet does not. Check out https://forkdelta.github.io/ and https://stocks.exchange/ on Feb 15 and buy Solareum here: https://www.solareum.club/solareum

Page Updated Last on: Feb 12, 2018
