News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Solareum Goes Public On Feb 15
Solarium is going public on Fork Delta and Stocks.Exchange on Thursday
The team is extremely excited to be a part of two of the largest altcoin exchanges. Fork Delta is a decentralized Ethereum Token Exchange with the most ERC20 listings of any exchange. Stocks.Exchange is a worldwide stock exchange where anyone from anywhere can invest in any business worldwide using cryptocurrencies like Solareum.
Solareum aims to fund real life projects and to forward real life sustainability answers. Through Fork Delta and Stocks.Exchange, the public can now become a part of the solution. Solareum encourages not only the purchase of renewable energy systems, but also rewards those who want to make a difference for a sustainable future. For example, if customers choose to pay for solar panels in Solareum they get a zero-down option, free installation, discounts, and gifts for ongoing usage of their solar energy.
The planet cannot run without energy, and buying Solareum tokens ensures staying informed on fsbdt the latest and greatest of renewable technology. Solareum is one of the biggest steps toward a green future the public can take. The world is in an exciting time surrounded by innovation and advance. It is promising that Solareum will play a role in the globalization of renewable technology. With Solareum becoming public on a growing number of cryptocurrency platforms, Solareum provides a sort of renewable communication among those on opposite ends of the earth.
The monetary value of Solareum may fluctuate, but the invaluable act of helping the planet does not. Check out https://forkdelta.github.io/
Contact
Solareum
***@solareum.club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 12, 2018