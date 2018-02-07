The Tiniest Revolution Ever – PowerOne

Contact

-- Infinity Softworks, Inc., today announced the upcoming release of its PowerOne (https://power.one)®calculator. PowerOne focuses on quickly performing repetitive calculations error-free. These calculations are needed by workers in the field to accurately predict materials, loans and leases, or margins on sales, for example.Of the company's pending product launch, Founder and CEO Elia Freedman said, "I never thought making a calculator app would create as much excitement as this has. While not sexy for some, for others whose businesses rely on accurate calculated results, it's like seeing the Moulin Rouge in Paris for the first time."PowerOne turns calculations into mini-spreadsheets, called templates, that function on any desktop and mobile browser or in the forthcoming iPhone and iPad application.There are over one hundred pre-created templates available for industries including finance, banking, sales, construction, investing, business, engineering and more. In addition, customers can create and share their own templates.PricingPowerOne is free to use on the web and iOS devices, including access to over one hundred pre-created templates, the ability to create your own templates, synchronize across your devices, and utilize a full-featured standard and RPN calculator fsbdt on iOS devices.About Infinity SoftworksBased in Portland, OR, Infinity Softworks, Inc., has been creating calculator software since 1997. Its products have been distributed to more than 20 million users on platforms ranging from iOS, Android and Windows to Palm, Windows Mobile and BlackBerry. Infinity Softworks' products have been licensed by The College Board, DEWALT Tools, Sony and many others. PowerOne was voted top Finance App by Apple in 2010.