Exterior Solutions Group Names Robert Hughes Business Development Manager; Opens NM Office
As a Construction Specifier Institute (CSI) Certified Document Technologist (CDT), Hughes is part of an elite group of professionals known in the industry for their comprehensive knowledge of the writing and management of construction documents.
"Rob brings an immense amount of knowledge and experience to ESG," said ESG President Ken Flickinger. "In addition to his extensive industry background, Rob has a successful track record of forming strong relationships with customers. This is a perfect fit with the business model at ESG – providing an experience that allows us to become trusted advisors to our customers."
As a CSI CDT, ESG customers can rest assured that Hughes understands how their projects will unfold from conception to completion and will be able to analyze and clearly explain the documentation involved in the job.
Hughes began his career as the owner of RMH General Contractor, Inc. where he specialized in commercial/tenant improvement projects, custom homes and residential remodeling. As business development and project manager at fsbdt Alvarado Roofing he helped manage thirty field personnel and two estimators for commercial and residential roofing projects. Hughes most recently worked at National Roofing Co., specializing in building envelope packages, managing large projects for hotels, resorts, hospitals and commercial properties in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico markets.
About Exterior Solutions Group
Exterior Solutions Group, LLC is a progressive, forward-thinking building envelope technology company that operates with a people-first philosophy. ESG's mission is to become their customers' trusted advisor, assisting them in solving their problems, executing the solutions that ensure performance and delivering the best return on the monies they invest in their properties. Headquartered in Parker, Colorado, with offices in New Mexico and another location to be opened in the southeastern U.S., the company provides roofing, waterproofing, metal, coating, green roof, wall, service and maintenance solutions for commercial, industrial and institutional facilities. Learn more at www.exteriorsolutionsgroup.com.
