 
News By Tag
* Led
* Led Lighting
* PLCC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Walnut
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


SunLED Introduces New Reverse-Mount PLCC RGB SMD LED for Full Color Illumination

This LED maintains the same package size and footprint as the most popular PLCC package, however engineered for reverse-mount use
 
 
PX-160x120-tile
PX-160x120-tile
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Led
* Led Lighting
* PLCC

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Walnut - California - US

Subject:
* Products

WALNUT, Calif. - Feb. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Traditional top emitting PLCC packages in the industry standard, 3.5mm x 2.8mm package has been diversely used across many design platforms over the years.  The vast demands for discrete backlighting, while maintaining high intensities with wide viewing angle emission requirements have allowed SunLED to design the next generation reverse-mount PLCC RGB SMD LED: XZMDKCBDDG45S-9.  This LED maintains the same package size and footprint as the most popular PLCC package, however engineered for reverse-mount use.

A redesign of the winged leads provides a more solid and robust soldering area.  The wide viewing angle of 120° delivers a uniform light pattern, while allowing a better color mixture when multiple colors are activated.  This well-constructed design is an ideal package for backlighting, medical equipment, security devices, home automation, white goods and consumer electronics.

Product Applications

·       fsbdt   Consumer electronics

·         Icon and text backlighting

·         Mobile devices and handheld products

·         Automotive backlighting

·         Home automations

·         Safety and security

·         Instrumentation

·         White goods

·         Audio and video

·         Medical and healthcare

About SunLED
SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. The company offers an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 350 million LEDs per month. The company has an unwavering commitment to service and quality for supporting engineering requirements, while assisting with the next advancements in electronic innovations.

Contact
SunLED Company, LLC
+1-909-594-6000
***@sunledusa.com
End
Source:SunLED
Email:***@sunledusa.com
Posted By:***@sunledusa.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SunLED Corp. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share