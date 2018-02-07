SunLED Introduces New Reverse-Mount PLCC RGB SMD LED for Full Color Illumination

This LED maintains the same package size and footprint as the most popular PLCC package, however engineered for reverse-mount use

SunLED Company, LLC

+1-909-594-6000

***@sunledusa.com SunLED Company, LLC+1-909-594-6000

-- Traditional top emitting PLCC packages in the industry standard, 3.5mm x 2.8mm package has been diversely used across many design platforms over the years. The vast demands for discrete backlighting, while maintaining high intensities with wide viewing angle emission requirements have allowed SunLED to design the next generation reverse-mount PLCC RGB SMD LED: XZMDKCBDDG45S-9. This LED maintains the same package size and footprint as the most popular PLCC package, however engineered for reverse-mount use.A redesign of the winged leads provides a more solid and robust soldering area. The wide viewing angle of 120° delivers a uniform light pattern, while allowing a better color mixture when multiple colors are activated. This well-constructed design is an ideal package for backlighting, medical equipment, security devices, home automation, white goods and consumer electronics.· fsbdt Consumer electronics· Icon and text backlighting· Mobile devices and handheld products· Automotive backlighting· Home automations· Safety and security· Instrumentation· White goods· Audio and video· Medical and healthcareAbout SunLEDSunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. The company offers an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 350 million LEDs per month. The company has an unwavering commitment to service and quality for supporting engineering requirements, while assisting with the next advancements in electronic innovations.