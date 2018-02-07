News By Tag
Hope, Arkansas Artist South Mane engages OG Mack Drama as his Consultant
I was like wait a second there sir! I invested time and resources into branding my name. He was like "let me finish", and he said, "just the spelling". Then he showed me some things having to do with Google, Analytics ; and talked about algorithms, search engines. . He not only showed me via Screen Sharing with his PC but even used his own-self as an example!
That and his understanding of the music/entertainment industry; had me in agreement in little to no time. Regarding my artist name , it was only natural to decide to hire him as my consultant.
South Mane is a Hip Hop artist from Hope, Arkansas. He says his music appeals to the ladies.
He most recently was signed with IDM World Wide Distribution. They distribute music & Film. Some popular acts who have been funneled with IDMWW are: Brittney Jewelez, Lola Banks, Trina, Young Dolph, Carti B; and most recently South Mane.
One thing paramount to artist but is lacking in many; is the understanding, that it is a business. Many fail. fsbdt Because of lack of preparation for fame, success and fortune. Mack Drama says " Music is the one industry where over night; you can go from obscurity to being in the lime light".. Traditional vocations involve college; and preparation to a lifelong professional career. Not in being a recording artist. Not for the majority. Certainly not in Rap music."
I am stepping in where the majors no longer invest, or consider in investing. Artist Development. I don't care how seasoned you are. Its never to late to be developed.
1017 Brick Squad Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Frenchie , OG Mack Drama. None of us was prepared for what came once we became "Big Time". Egos got huge we collided; and imploded on each other. That is why we fell apart. In my opinion.
Fast forward from 2009 to 2017. I am insuring the artist of tomorrow; do much better at handling Stardom. Yes I plan on making them into Stars!
Visit us http://www.bsm1017.com
Media Contact
Karen Hilton
karenhilton.prdesk@
213-533-9993
