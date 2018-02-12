News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aperion Global Institute expands footprint with top Entertainment Lawyer Attorney Ricky Anderson
Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute (ARAELI) expands online continuing education certificate offerings
Partnership expands universities online learning and not-for-credit certificate offerings
For Immediate Release: February 12th, 2018
Houston, TX: Aperion Global Institute™ Office of Continuing Education has increased its online certificate Virtual Campus programming footprint internationally with the signing of a multi-year partnership agreement with Attorney Ricky Anderson CEO, Founder of the Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute. (ARAELI) The institutes will provide e-learning certificates that are designed to provide knowledge to those who are a lifelong learner as they look to compete in today's competitive global entertainment and media marketplace.
ARAELI's academic courseware will be lead, by Attorney Ricky Anderson who is noted as one of the most prominent entertainment lawyers in the country. ARAELI is a customized, self-paced program. Featured courses that Attorney Anderson will instruct in will include artist promotion and representation management, music publishing, production and distribution, recording, performance agreements, merchandising, touring film and television agreements, and Music in Cyberspace.
"Attorney Ricky Anderson's stellar background in the entertainment law field along with being a noted acknowledged best-selling author with his books is truly exceptional. We are equally impressed with his tenure of over twenty years as an Entertainment Law professor at the Thurgood Marshall Law School on the campus of Texas Southern University, says, Isiah Reese, Chairman of Aperion Global Institute.
He has a true committed passion to education and is fully engaged in bringing Aperion Global Institute's mission to life which is "Erasing the digital educational divide as we create lifelong learners." Reese goes on further to say, with a global economy has a constant influx need to have talent readily available with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to address the digital transformation taking place in the entertainment and media industry, our entire executive team 100% believes this expansion will help learners achieve an education that all individuals regardless of your socioeconomic background achieve their goals.
I am extremely excited about this partnership with Aperion Global Institute. AGI's digital transformational learning education team has created a 21st century online learning vision, with significant partners with several major historically black colleges and universities (HBCU's) partners such as Tennessee State University Office of Continuing Education, Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter, and the Texas Southern University Office of Continuing Education. Anderson, further said, this aligns perfectly with my values as a legal scholar with online education rapidly developing and the number of online educational programs increasing. The Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute is committed to supporting and exceeding the current needs of our full-time and part-time students as we create lifelong learners."
Courses are available now and have an open enrollment and it does not require an admission application for acceptance. ARAELI is available 24-hours, daily and year-round featuring a customized self-paced e-learning licensed technology platform. ARAELI offers a flexible and accelerated online learning process for students and lifelong learners, within and outside the State of Texas.
https://www.atty-
For a full listing of ARAELI programs and courses.
About ARAELI
The Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute fsbdt is an educational experience with prep tools for a career in the Entertainment Industry. And for the novice, it's an introduction to creative concepts for those with an interest in learning introductory information regarding the Entertainment Industry. https://www.atty-
About Aperion Global Institute Office of Continuing Education
A unique digital educational model that has a direct focus on "Erasing the
Digital Educational Divide and create lifelong learners. Aperion Global Institute is offering a state of the art licensed learning management system through a reliable cloud-based all-inclusive multi-language system. Aperion Global Institute is certified internationally outside of the US through the governing body of the Accredited Commission International. Through ACI, Aperion Global Institute is authorized to provide over 1500+ online self-paced courses to over two hundred educational universities and colleges outside of the U.S. With an exclusive offer for essentially delivering non-credit courses, but also offer courses for college credit through an international partnership for non-traditional students seeking a degree.
https://aperionglobalinstitute.com
Aperion Global Institute™ is in partnership with the Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute™
Contact
Naja Hardmon, Digital Public Relations
Julie Howard, Media Programming
***@aperionglobalinstitute.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse