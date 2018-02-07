Teenage Driver Joins Nissan SUPER 2 Squad - Mathews Nissan

News By Tag
Teenage Driver Joins Nissan SUPER 2 Squad
Former main series Supercars driver Alex Rullo will race a Nissan Altima in the second-tier Super2 series this season.
The teenager debuted in Supercars with LD Motorsport last year, splitting with the squad right before the penultimate round in New Zealand after learning he wouldn't have a place for 2018.
After looking at overseas options for this season, including a successful British Touring Car Championship test, Rullo has ultimately opted to return to the Super2 series.
He'll do so with Matthew White Motorsport, the quasi Nissan junior squad which fields Altimas in the sport's second division.
It's also the team that ran Rullo in the third-tier Kumho Series back in 2015, when he was just 14 years of age.
"After completing an evaluation day with the team late last year, the car felt really good in comparison to the LDM Commodore," said Rullo.
The Nissan is quite different so it will take a bit to get comfortable, but I'm really keen to be working with Matt and his team again.
"I've learnt a lot since working with him in 2015, so hopefully we can continue our race-winning partnership."
"Although last year was tough competing in a outdated car, I feel like it was a real character- building season. fsbdt I learnt a lot of the VASC drivers and I know what it's like to compete at their level.
"There's definitely going to be a high-level of competition in Super2 this year from what I've heard. It'll be tough but hopefully we surprise a few people."
Rullo joins fellow West Aussie Dean Fiore at MWM this season, the Nissan factory enduro driver putting together a Super2 campaign to improve his race fitness for the three long-distance races.


