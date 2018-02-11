News By Tag
Rocker Debra Devi Performs New Hit Songs on the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City
Rock Musician & Author of The Language of the Blues - DEBRA DEVI - Believes It's a Woman's Right to Rock. RSVP for Studio Audience. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, Spectrum 34 & HD 1995, 2pm.
Debra Devi's self-produced debut solo album, Get Free (True Nature Records/Redeye)
Ms. Devi became a Fender artist, and the first female guitarist to record for Guitar World's "Lick of the Day" app. She played festivals and club dates from Memphis to Montana.
After helping her nephew through a lengthy life-threatening health crisis, Debra Devi has returned to the studio to produce her new Wild Little Girl EP, with drummer John Hummel, bassists Max Feinstein, Dan Grennes and Kevin Hummel; and keyboardists Rob Clores and Peter Vitalone. Music videos for the EP have premiered on The Alternate Root, American Blues Scene, Guitar Girl and The Pop Break.
Jim Testa of the Jersey Journal writes: "Debra Devi stands out among singer/songwriters as a true triple threat: a gifted songwriter, a powerful singer and an outstanding guitarist. Firmly grounded in the blues/rock tradition, Wild Little Girl mixes wistfulness with forcefulness. Every track leaves room for her organic, expansive guitar solos."
Now Ms. Devi and her seasoned band are supporting Wild Little Girl at clubs and festivals along the East Coast, opening for national acts like Devon Allman and Nikki Hall. Live, says New York Music Daily, "Devi leads a ferocious guitar-driven band equally adept at sprawling psychedelic jams and terse, soulful rockers."
In Jan 2018, Debra Devi produced the Jersey City Rocks White Eagle Hall show, which drew 450 people and featured her band, four other JC bands, and artist Robert Piersanti.
Ms. Devi fell in love with electric guitar at seven years old when she heard the feedback on "Suzie Q" by CCR. "It was the spookiest thing I'd ever heard, and I couldn't stop listening to it," Devi recalls. Growing up in a Milwaukee suburb, however, she got the message that only boys played in bands.
When Devi saw Bonnie Raitt perform in college, though, she couldn't stifle her longing to play electric guitar anymore. Devi bought a Fender Mustang at a pawnshop and moved to NYC. She joined punk, industrial and rap/rock bands, eventually touring the US, Canada and Europe.
When Devi began to sing and write her own songs, though, her music harkened back to classic '70s rock and pop. "I love the great songs and production from that era, and the idea that a guitar solo should fit a song perfectly," she explains.
A passionate blues fan, Devi is also the author of the popular blues glossary The Language of the Blues: From Alcorub to Zuzu (foreword by Dr. John), which won the ASCAP Deems Taylor Award for outstanding book on music. The Language of the Blues is blurbed by Bonnie Raitt, Joe Bonamassa, Hal Willner, Ministry singer fsbdt Al Jourgensen, Ed Sanders, Bob Margolin and Jimmy Vivino.
Ms. Devi has given her popular "Language of the Blues" talk at TedX Jersey City, A. Schwab in Memphis, Jersey City Theater Center, Luna Stage in South Orange NJ and other venues. She is interviewed about blues lingo in the films America's Bluesand Mr. Handy's Blues, and by USA Today, NPR All Things Considered and BluesMobile.
A long-time yoga practitioner, Devi's favorite mantra is lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu, "may all beings everywhere be happy and free."
For More Information:
Official Website: https://www.debradevi.com/
Upcoming Performance:
Debra Devi - IN THE ROUND #2
Trend Coffee and Tea House
Montclair, New Jersey
Saturday, February 17, 2018
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
