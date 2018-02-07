Josie's Birthday Tradition This Year Creates The Josie Network Reporting Chart!

An independent reporting chart with a purpose is being created by the highly respected full entertainment brand network, The Josie Network.

-- Yearly for Josie Passantino's birthday (Owner/CEO of the Josie Network) she adds something new and exciting to her network. This year she adds something to continue to create huge exposure for music artists worldwide. The successful, cutting-edge leader in independent entertainment brands, The Josie Network, is now developing a music reporting chart. After reporting to various charts over the years with varying experiences, The Josie Network team is now developing an independent reporting chart that will be created, monitored, and operated by the business duo Josie & Tinamarie Passantino of the Josie Network.This new venture for The Josie Network will begin with a Country Music Chart that encompasses country music of all styles from Traditional to Modern. Once this chart is fully developed and in operation The Josie Network will then discuss charts for additional genres. Those genres with the highest level of interest coming in will receive precedence in development.This new chart now in the development process will take spin reporting numbers from various AM Stations, FM Stations, and Licensed Internet Stations including the spin counts from Country Blast Radio (our network's licensed station). This will include the various station's spins of signed and independent artists weekly. Spin numbers for medium, large, and major market FM stations will remain separate in our National Top 25 Country Countdown due to the high volume of spins.In a recent business meeting Josie and Tinamarie discussed the reasoning behind creating their own independent reporting system, here is what they said, "After seeing various areas of the music industry over the last 9 years including rating country music on major market stations today, we decided we needed an independent music chart with a purpose. We all understand the purpose of the major charts and the excitement behind request and voting charts, now we needed to design and construct an independent chart that worked for this arena of the independent fsbdt music industry keeping current with what is happening right now on radio with song performance reflected in spins. One of the purposes of this new charting system will be to continually bring new and developing talent to The Josie Music Awards. Those current songs obtaining the highest level of reported spins across many different radio stations combined will be easily identified on this type of chart, so they can be celebrated in a large event such as The Josie Music Awards and gain extra exposure through other areas of our network and be made available to all reporting station opportunities for this chart. Together we will get talented artists/songwriters and music heard and celebrated."The Josie Network has many brands including The Josie Show, Country Blast Radio, The Josie Music Awards, The Artist Collection, Confidently Ready, Indie Star Entertainment, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and Chic Ready Pet Boutique.Radio stations interested in reporting contact tina@josieshow.com for requirements and application. Please also direct any questions to this same email address.Information will soon be available at www.thejosienetwork.com.