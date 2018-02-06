 
February 2018





Chose a college? Now, use this formula to get admitted. Event in Bay Area for teens &parents

15 years of college advisory experience will be summarized in a "Admission Secrets" talk in Bay Area, CA.
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- On March 3rd, join the college admission expert, Neha Gupta at the India Community Center, Milpitas, CA, as she shares the exact formula she used to help over 14,000 students to get admitted into their top three choices.

Location: India Community Center, 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas,  CA, 95035

Time: March 3, 1:00 - 3:00pm

Parents often assume that "well-rounded" applications have the highest chances of getting their child into a college of their choice.  It seems like the safest bet, as it takes a real professional to truly know how one school's expectations are different from another. That's what school counsellors are for. However, in some public schools, they can be assigned to over 1,200 students. There is no way that anyone can do a good job with those numbers, and at this point, the odds are stacked against everybody.

On March 3, Neha Gupta will talk about the exact formula to get students admitted. Her talk will be followed by a live Q&A and a raffle for worth $997 for essay editing, $497 College Shortcuts course, and $10 for "The fsbdt Four Year Plan" book (https://www.amazon.com/Four-Year-Plan-Guaranteed-College-...).

About Neha Gupta

Neha is a nationally recognised speaker, author of "The Four Year Plan: Guaranteed to Get Your Kid Into The Best College", and a founder of CollegeShortcuts.com and ElitePrivateTutors.com. To learn more visit one of the websites or call us at 713-401-2TOP (2867)

Media Contact
Natalya Zolotareva
***@eliteprivatetutors.com
713-401-2867
End
Source:
Email:***@eliteprivatetutors.com Email Verified
Feb 11, 2018 News



