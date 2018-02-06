News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chose a college? Now, use this formula to get admitted. Event in Bay Area for teens &parents
15 years of college advisory experience will be summarized in a "Admission Secrets" talk in Bay Area, CA.
Location: India Community Center, 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas, CA, 95035
Time: March 3, 1:00 - 3:00pm
Parents often assume that "well-rounded"
On March 3, Neha Gupta will talk about the exact formula to get students admitted. Her talk will be followed by a live Q&A and a raffle for worth $997 for essay editing, $497 College Shortcuts course, and $10 for "The fsbdt Four Year Plan" book (https://www.amazon.com/
About Neha Gupta
Neha is a nationally recognised speaker, author of "The Four Year Plan: Guaranteed to Get Your Kid Into The Best College", and a founder of CollegeShortcuts.com and ElitePrivateTutors.com. To learn more visit one of the websites or call us at 713-401-2TOP (2867)
Media Contact
Natalya Zolotareva
***@eliteprivatetutors.com
713-401-2867
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse