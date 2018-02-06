 
Pinoy Cryptopreneur Opens YOLO World Convenience Store In Sta. Rosa, Laguna

 
 
STA. ROSA, Philippines - Feb. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- A cryptocurrency-themed convenience store in the Philippines finally opens its doors to the public. Filipino cryptopreneur and YOLO World CEO, Gamie Arroyo, launched YOLOWorld Store today in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Philippines. The YOLOWorld store is one of Gamie's main projects during the time he launched his initial coin offering (ICO) known as YOLOCoin sometime late last year.

The YOLOWorld store is a convenience store where anyone can buy goods and services with their very own YOLOCoin, Bitcoin, and other supported cryptocurrencies. It's the first ever cryptocurrency-themed convenience store that was launched in San Pedro, Laguna, and it's off to a good start. There's one customer already who bought goods from their store using his YOLO Coins.

It all started when they launched their YOLOCoin ICO last year, and their goal is to make YOLO a popular fsbdt cryptocurrency in the Philippines as an extraordinary medium of exchange and a store of value. They have raised enough funds in the ICO where there are a lot of investors from the Philippines and around the world who are participating in this amazing project. Aside from the YOLO World convenience store, they also have YOLO Sports Play as part of their project, where we can participate in sports betting using YOLO Coin.

As of today, YOLOCoin can now be traded in the Waves Dex Platform and Waves Beta Platform, but soon they will integrate to major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin and a lot more. Aside from that, YOLOCoin has an ongoing airdrop program where everyone can receive free YOLOs for just completing simple tasks and spreading the word to the public. They can be contacted through their official Facebook Fan Page, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Telegram channels.

Gamie's partners, Haggai Paler and Joel Peñafiel, are doing a great job in putting this project together. Through their combined experience in cryptoverse, it made them decide to create their own token known as YOLOCoin.

There will be future developments for YOLOCoin in the upcoming months like adapting to various shops, convenience stores, malls and other establishments where they hope that it could gain local and international presence to fully adopt their cryptocurrency. In addition to that, Gamie and his team are now working hard for YOLOCoin to be listed in CoinMarketCap soon.

The YOLOWorld convenience store is their stepping stone towards a successful project, and there's no way that YOLOCoin can be underestimated once and for all.

To find out more about YOLOCoin, please visit https://www.ethyolo.com/
Source:YOLO World
