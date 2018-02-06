News By Tag
A Moment in Time: Portraits of Lancaster's Visual Artists
February 3 - 25, 2018
The Demuth Foundation is pleased to announce its exhibition, A Moment in Time: Portraits of Lancaster's Visual Artists on view from February 3 through February 25, 2018 at our Lancaster Museum of Art location. This exhibit features portraits of Lancaster's extraordinary group of practicing visual artist that were captured during the occasion of the Governor's Arts Awards held in Lancaster late last October.
With more artists per capita than any Central Pennslyvania city, Lancaster City has been a hub for practicing visual artists over the last forty years. More recently, the thriving First Fridays, the growth of galleries in town and the prolific number of artist studios, has made Downtown Lancaster an arts destination and that was celebrated during the Governor's Arts Awards on October 26th. That day we captured the artists in a group photograph and captured this celebratory moment in time. In order to continue our recognition of our local visual artists they were all invited back to have individual portraits taken.
Lancaster's Christine Welch and Eric Weeks, former department chair and current chair of photography at Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, captured portraits of the wide-ranging group of practicing visual artists who live and work in Lancaster County. Anne M. Lampe, Executive Director noted, "Lancaster is filled to the brim with visual artists, who are exceptional in their creative abilities and I'm so glad we were able to capture them at this exciting juncture of celebrating Lancaster and the arts." These individual portraits will be exhibited in celebration of the talented visual artists of Lancaster County.
Artists included are: Anne Stodder Adams, Fred R. Albright, Blakelyn Albright, Michael Allen, Sadradeen Ameen, Marlin Bert, Brenda Blank, Glenn Buggoon, Alicia Byler, Scott Cantrell, Matt Chambers, Thomas Hills Cook, Patrick J. Cooney, fsbdt Meg Crnkovich, Carol H. Dale, Susan Darling, Ann DeLaurentis, Rudy Delaurentis, Casey Dixon, Caitlin Downs, Amy Edwards, Paul Engleheart, Terrie Eshleman, Ron Ettelman, Nenita F. Miller, Kelly Gallagher, James Gallagher, Carol Galligan, Jeff Geib, Claire Giblin, Susan J. Gottlieb, Joann W. Hensel, Carol S. Herr, Jerome Hershey, Kenneth Hoak, Henrietta Holton-Thomas, Jon L. Johnson, Thomas Kloss, Meg Lau, Matthew Lawrence, Robert LeMin, Paris Wyatt Llanso, Wayne Lucas, Bernadine Lucas, Lisa Madenspacher, Nichole Madonna, Merry A. Mark, Dennis Maust, Jeremy P. Miller, Karen Mincarelli, Joseph Mobley, Carol Morgan, Sherell Morris, Evanna Morris, Nicholas Pastal, Walter Poyck, Steven Purdham, David Reinhart, Richard P. Ressel, Barry Root, Kimberly Bulcken Root, Chryst Ruth, Kerry Sacco, Lou Schellenberg, Doug Schlemm, Mimi Shapiro, Jean Sharf, Tanis Shaw, Gene Shaw, Ellen Slupe, Kim Smith, Scott Spangler, David Stallings, Laura Stern, Charles Swisher, Marika Swisher, Dorothy Thayne, Janette Toth-Musser, Teri Traner, Mary Lou Weaver Houser, Eric Weeks, Linda Weidman, Chris Welch, Donna Wilcox, and J.D. Wissler
Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
www.demuth.org (http://www.lmapa.org/
Museum hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm, Sunday, noon – 4 pm
