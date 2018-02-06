 
Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Courtnie Events Is Taking On New Clients

Courtnie Events now has availability to take on new clients in all of their specialist fields. You do not want to miss this opportunity.
 
LONDON - Feb. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Courtnie Events, a specialist remote working service, is now taking on new clients in all of their specialist fields.

The founder of Courtnie Events started out their career as a successful Event and Wedding Planner in Central London and this key service was carried over to their remote service offerings which the business foundation is built on.  Not only this, Courtnie Events also offers Virtual Assistant services for a multitude of office-based needs.  Think of a Personal Assistant, an Executive Assistant or a Secretary and the important support they provide to a business. Courtnie Events offers all of this without the commitment of hiring and paying a full-time employee.  Social Media Assistance including Social Media for Start-Ups - getting businesses up and running on social platforms - and reservations fsbdt support for Restaurants and Bars is also a strong part of their repertoire.

Excitingly, this exclusive and luxury service now has openings for new clients and they are offering a 25% discount to new customers.  This opportunity is one to be snapped up quickly.

More information can be seen on https://www.courtnieevents.com
