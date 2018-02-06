News By Tag
Managing Asthma in School Environments Discussed in New Video
The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
"As recently as 2015, the CDC reports that 1 in 12 children had asthma," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "They also reveal that in 2013, 13.8 million school days were missed due to the disease making it a leading cause of school absenteeism. Fortunately, with the appropriate medical treatment and by identifying environmental asthma triggers in the school environment, students can minimize their risk of having an asthma attack. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on this important health and indoor environmental quality topic."
This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name a few.
The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/
To examine more than 530 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,588,000 times or to join more than 3,480 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/
To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, fsbdt email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.
About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network
Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.
Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
