National Team Chess Championship 2018 Started At Kiit

 
 
BHUBANESWAR, India - Feb. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- KIIT (M & W) teams and Odisha MCF-1(M) Team wins on the First Round

The 38th National Team Chess Championship 2018 and 16th National Women Team Chess Championship 2018 has started at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology(KIIT), Deemed to be University from 8th to 14th February 2018 organized by KIIT & All Odisha Chess Association(AOCA) on behalf of All India Chess Federation. 300 participants with players and officials with 48 teams have gathered for this prestigious National Event. The number of teams are 35 in Men category where as 13 in Women Category. The Tournament was inaugurated by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, fsbdt KIIT & KISS in Presence  of Shri.Sekhar Ch. Sahu, International Master, President, AOCA,  Shri. G C Mohapatra, Tresurer, AOCA and Shri. Srivastan , Chief Arbiter of the Tournament.

The Name of Teams are listed in below link :

http://www.chess-results.com/tnr330583.aspx?lan=1

On the first round, the winning teams in Open section are : KIIT, Petrolium Sports Promotion Board, Airport Authority of India, Railway Sports Promotion Board- A & B, Air India, LIC, Bengal Chess-A & B, , Odisha MCF-1, BSNL, Defence Sports Board, Tamilnadu Assam.

The Winning Teams in Women are : PSPB, Air India, Airport Authority of India, KIIT, Tamilnadu and LIC

Among the Odisha Men Teams, KIIT Team won with 4-0 score against Maharastra and Odisha MCF-1 team won against Punjab with 4-0. The Players in KIIT team are IM Sidhant Mohapatra, IM Rakesh Ku Jena, Utkal Ranjan Sahu, Tapan Badamundi and Sajan Nayak. In Odisha MCF-1, Rajendra Sahu, Nilsu Patnaik, Susobhit Das, Rabindra Ojha.

Among the Odisha Women Teams, KIIT Team won against Himanchal Pradesh with 4-0 points. The players in KIIT Teams are Saina Salonika, Aparajita Gochhikar, Smaraki Mohanty, Sribinda Rout and Namita Hansdah.

Source:Kalinga Institute
Email:***@kiit.ac.in
