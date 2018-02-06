News By Tag
National Team Chess Championship 2018 Started At Kiit
The 38th National Team Chess Championship 2018 and 16th National Women Team Chess Championship 2018 has started at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology(KIIT)
On the first round, the winning teams in Open section are : KIIT, Petrolium Sports Promotion Board, Airport Authority of India, Railway Sports Promotion Board- A & B, Air India, LIC, Bengal Chess-A & B, , Odisha MCF-1, BSNL, Defence Sports Board, Tamilnadu Assam.
The Winning Teams in Women are : PSPB, Air India, Airport Authority of India, KIIT, Tamilnadu and LIC
Among the Odisha Men Teams, KIIT Team won with 4-0 score against Maharastra and Odisha MCF-1 team won against Punjab with 4-0. The Players in KIIT team are IM Sidhant Mohapatra, IM Rakesh Ku Jena, Utkal Ranjan Sahu, Tapan Badamundi and Sajan Nayak. In Odisha MCF-1, Rajendra Sahu, Nilsu Patnaik, Susobhit Das, Rabindra Ojha.
Among the Odisha Women Teams, KIIT Team won against Himanchal Pradesh with 4-0 points. The players in KIIT Teams are Saina Salonika, Aparajita Gochhikar, Smaraki Mohanty, Sribinda Rout and Namita Hansdah.
