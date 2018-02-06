Christine Swanberg

-- Palm Beach Poetry Festival Invites Local Poets & Poetry Lovers to 11 Special Events in 2018(Delray Beach, FL – January 30, 2018) While the successful 14th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival is now history, Director Susan R. Williamson, and Dr. Blaise Allen, Director of Community Outreach, today invited local poets and poetry fans to 11 upcoming special workshops and events:FEBRUARYFebruary 3 – 12:30 pm (Saturday)To Prose or Not to Prose?Crossing the Line to the UnconsciousA Poetry Workshop Facilitated by Christine SwanbergOld School Square Crest TheatreClassroom #6 (Upstairs)51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach561-243-7922$10 per personFebruary 7 – 1 pm (Wednesday)Bards of a FeatherOpen-Mic Round Robin Poetry ReadingParticipants should bring up to four poems, original or not, to share with the group. Room is cool, so bring a sweater or rap.Green Cay Wetlands, Community Room12800 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach561-966-7000FREEFebruary 14 – 10:30 am (Wednesday)Alzheimer's Poetry ProjectHoliday Poetry Reading & Sing AlongAttendees should bring 4 or 5 love poems or songs to share. This event will be held in the furthest building to the right of the Main Entrance at Sunrise Assisted Living, in the building called Brighton Gardens.Sunrise Assisted Living, Brighton Gardens6341 Via De Sonrisa Del Sur in Boca Raton561-362-1100FREEFebruary 20 – At Sunset (Tuesday)Out of this World Poetry Reading & StargazingCo-hosted by the Palm Beach Poetry Festival and the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches, participants will read poetry round robin while observing the moon and the stars. The poems can be original or an old favorite but must relate to the night sky. While one person is reading poetry, the others can view the heavens through telescopes provided by the Astronomical Society. The Poetry Festival will provide LED flashlights for poetry reading. In case of rain or cloudy skies, this outdoor event will be moved to March 20 at sunset. Each participant should bring a chair and two celestial poems.Hagen Ranch Road Library14350 Hagen Ranch Road in Delray BeachFREEMARCHMarch 3 – 12:30 pm (Saturday)Themes in Our PoetryA Poetry Workshop Facilitated by Sally NaylorOld School Square Crest TheatreRoom TBA51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach561-243-7922$10 per personAPRIL – National Poetry MonthApril 7 – 12:30 pm (Saturday)3rd Annual Throw Down the MicMulti-University Poetry Reading with FAU and FIU Faculty and StudentsThe Palm Beach Poetry Festival celebrates and supports MFA programs at FAU & FIU, two of South Florida's leading universities, as professors and students gather for an afternoon of poetry. There is no cost to attend, but the Crest Theater can be cool, so a light jacket or wrap may be needed.Old School Square Crest Theatre Auditorium51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray BeachFREEApril 11 – 1 pm (Wednesday)Bards of a FeatherOpen-Mic Round Robin Poetry ReadingParticipants should bring up to four poems, original or not, to share with the group. Room is cool, so bring a sweater or rap.Green Cay Wetlands, Community Room12800 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach561-966-7000FREEApril 12 at 7 pm (Thursday)National Poetry Month Film Series at Lynn UniversityPatersonThis 2016 film was written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. The drama stars Adam Driver as a bus driver and aspiring poet with Golshiftef Farahani as his wife who dreams of being a country western star and opening a cupcake business. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.Lynn UniversityCount and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall3601 N. Military Trail in Boca RatonFREEMAYMay 5 – 12:30 pm (Saturday)Considering Contemporary & Modern PoetryA Poetry fsbdt Workshop with Special Guest Poet Stacey KinerOld School Square Crest TheatreRoom TBA51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach561-243-7922$10 per personMay 9 – 10:30 am (Wednesday)Alzheimer's Poetry ProjectSummer Poetry Reading & Sing AlongAttendees should bring 4 or 5 love poems or songs to share. This event will be held in the furthest building to the right of the Main Entrance at Sunrise Assisted Living, in the building called Brighton Gardens.Sunrise Assisted Living, Brighton Gardens6341 Via De Sonrisa Del Sur in Boca Raton561-362-1100FREESEPTEMBERSeptember 29 – 3:30 pm (Saturday)8th Annual Poets and Musicians for ChangeThe public is invited to participate in annual open-mic reading with live music. Poets will read and perform work to promote social, political, environmental sustainability, and change, simultaneously across the planet. Attendees are welcome to read their own work or favorite poems by other poets. Between poetry readings, special guest musicians will play songs for peace. Must be over 21 years old to attend.American Rocks Bar and Grill1600 East Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach954-428-4539FREEAbout the Palm Beach Poetry Festival 2019:The 15th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be held next January at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The Festival will feature top poets at numerous ticketed public events, including readings, talks, interviews, panel discussions and more. Poetry workshops will be offered for which applications are required.The 2018 Palm Beach Poetry Festival was sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Morgan Stanley & The Legacy Group of Atlanta; the Cultural Council of Palm County, the Palm Beach County Tourism Development Council and the Board of Commissioners of Palm Beach County; The Palm Beach Post; Visit Florida; WLRN; and Murder on the Beach, Delray Beach's independent bookseller.For more information about the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, please visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.Available for Interview:Blaise Allen, Ph.D., Director of Community OutreachPalm Beach Poetry Festivaldrblaiseallen@aol.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net