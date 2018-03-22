News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Deetjen's Best: Bach and Buffet" Fundraiser
Dinner and Classical Music Fundraiser for Beloved Big Sur Landmark Deetjen's Big Sur Inn
When: March 22, 2018. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Wine and hors d'oeuvres followed by the concert at 6:30 and buffet dinner at 7:15
Where: Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley.
Tickets & Reservations:
(Must be 21 years or older to attend. Cancellation policy is 5 days prior to the event. RSVP by March 17, 2018. Contributions are tax deductible.)
"Deetjen's Best: Bach and Buffet" fundraiser celebrates and supports the ongoing rehabilitation of Big Sur's beloved long-time Central Coast destination, Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, a National Register landmark. The Inn suffered heavy damage last year from a destructive mudslide that also exacerbated the economic downturn caused by the devastating Soberanes fire.
The damage includes the loss of several of the Inn's iconic guest cottages and serious impairment of the access road and drainage areas. The cost of the restoration of this unique historic property is estimated at a million dollars.
This event brings together two of "Grandpa" Helmut Deetjen's great loves—classical music and great food. A dinner buffet of Deetjen's favorites will be catered by the Inn's chef, Domingo Santamaria. Renowned British Bach cellist Colin Carr will perform two of the composer's sublime suites for solo cello. Both dinner and concert take place at the Hidden Valley Music Seminars performance venue, generously donated. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a wine and hors d'oeuvres array.
Cellist Colin Carr:
Award-winning cellist Colin Carr travels throughout the world as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, and teacher. He has played with major orchestras worldwide, including the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, fsbdt BBC Symphony, the orchestras of Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, Philadelphia, Montréal and all the major orchestras of Australia and New Zealand.
A sought-after recitalist, he has appeared in major halls throughout the United States and Europe, including Wigmore Hall in London, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and the Gardner Museum in Boston, and in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver. This season he is performing the Bach suites more than 20 times in the USA, Europe, and Asia.
Recent CD releases include a live performance of the complete Bach suites on the Wigmore Live label.
Chef Domingo Santamaria:
Domingo Santamaria maintains Deetjen's longstanding reputation for superb cuisine artfully prepared and presented. Domingo learned to cook early in his life when he apprenticed to his exacting grandmother in her restaurant in Oxkutzcab, Yucatan. He learned her passion for culinary excellence and her secret recipes. At Deetjen's he creates dishes using the abundance of local and organic produce such as Big Sur Chanterelles, spicy micro greens, grass-fed filet mignon and seafood from the Monterey Bay.
Says the chef, "Everything we prepare at Deetjen's is created with care and attention to detail. We strive for perfection."
Contact: marci@chatterboxpublicrelations.com
831-747-7455
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse