News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Velveteen Rabbit at ARIEL Theatrical – Register today and join the cast!
The Velveteen Rabbit is open to young people ages 6-18. Rehearsals begin Tuesday February 27 and run Tuesdays-Thursdays from 4-6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 12 pm. Registration forms are available online atwww.arieltheatrical.org/
Located in the heart of Salinas City Center, ARIEL Theatrical provides opportunities for children to explore the stage and learn valuable lessons about Accountability, Respect, Integrity, Excellence and Leadership.ARIEL's finest productions are not the plays but the responsible young people who come together in a positive, collaborative spirit to learn, perform and share experiences that they will carry with them for a lifetime. "Thank you" to the ARIEL 2018 Season Sponsors, Aladin Properties, Cardinale Moving and Storage and Central Coast Cleaning.
For more information, visit ARIEL fsbdt in the Karen Wilson Children's Theatre,320 Main Street (https://maps.google.com/?
Heather Kirk
Executive Director
831.775.0976 | www.arieltheatrical.org
320 Main Street, Salinas (https://maps.google.com/?
Mail all correspondence to: P.O. Box 1268 Salinas, CA 93902
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse