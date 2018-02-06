 
The Velveteen Rabbit at ARIEL Theatrical – Register today and join the cast!

 
 
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - Feb. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Registration is open for a musical that will tug at your heartstrings. The Velveteen Rabbit, based on the classic story by Margery Williams, chronicles the journey of a stuffed rabbit and his quest to become "real." The devoted little rabbit learns that love and loyalty make a "real" difference as he sets his sights on being a true friend.

The Velveteen Rabbit is open to young people ages 6-18. Rehearsals begin Tuesday February 27 and run Tuesdays-Thursdays from 4-6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 12 pm. Registration forms are available online atwww.arieltheatrical.org/ programs/the-velveteen-rabbit/ (http://www.arieltheatrical.org/programs/the-velveteen-rabbit/) or in the lobby at ARIEL. Rehearsals culminate in nine public performances on Fridays at 7 pm and Saturdays at 2 pm and 7 pm beginning April 13, 2018.

Located in the heart of Salinas City Center, ARIEL Theatrical provides opportunities for children to explore the stage and learn valuable lessons about Accountability, Respect, Integrity, Excellence and Leadership.ARIEL's finest productions are not the plays but the responsible young people who come together in a positive, collaborative spirit to learn, perform and share experiences that they will carry with them for a lifetime. "Thank you" to the ARIEL 2018 Season Sponsors, Aladin Properties, Cardinale Moving and Storage and Central Coast Cleaning.

For more information, visit ARIEL fsbdt in the Karen Wilson Children's Theatre,320 Main Street (https://maps.google.com/?q=320+Main+Street&entry=gmai...), online at www.arieltheatrical.org or call 831-775-0976.

Heather Kirk

Executive Director

831.775.0976 | www.arieltheatrical.org

320 Main Street, Salinas (https://maps.google.com/?q=320+Main+Street,+Salinas&entry=gmail&source=g)

Mail all correspondence to: P.O. Box 1268 Salinas, CA 93902
Ariel Theatrical
***@chatterboxpublicrelations.com
8317477455
