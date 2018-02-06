News By Tag
Savant Books Re-releases "The Adventures of Purple Head, Buddha Monkey and Sticky Feet" as eBook
Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, re-releases Erik and Forest Bracht's new "Color-Me-Please" children's book, "The Adventures of Purple Head, Buddha Monkey and Sticky Feet" as an Amazon Kindle eBook/"Whispernet" Audiobook
Erik is a psychotherapist who works with adults and children alike who need support during the sometimes challenging adventures of their own lives. Erik believes humans, like Purple Head, are resilient and know a thing or two about adapting to the emotional and psychological climate of their own lives.
Forest is a ten-year-old who likes to play the guitar and observe the natural beauty of waterfowl and other birds. "The gang was a big part of my life from ages three to six," he says. "We traveled a lot, and me and my mom and dad made up many gang adventures. Now I am ten and the gang brings back good memories. I am glad the book is published so other kids can enjoy a gang adventure."
Erik, Laura and Forest and their one dog, one goose, one chameleon, two fsbdt guinea pigs, two ducks, two frogs, four parakeets and eleven fish live in Bellingham, Washington and enjoy outdoor adventures together.
"Would you believe an alien, a toothbrush and a monkey could survive a few days in the desert?" says Erik. "It's in the desert that nature finds ingenious ways to adapt and survive despite little rain - just like the gang does...one adventure after another. It's our hope that Purple Head and her friends inspire all readers to adapt, survive and thrive, and have a good time doing it!"
THE ADVENTURES OF PURPLE HEAD, BUDDHA MONKEY AND STICKY FEET
by Erik and Forest Bracht / Illustrated by Jessica Orfe
96 pp. - 10 B&W "Color-Me-Please"
Re-released February 2018 as an eBook/Audiobook by Savant Books and Publications
Suggested Retail Price (SRP) $4.95
This book is now available from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
in printed softcover book, Amazon Kindle eBook and Amazon Kindle "Wispernet" Audiobook formats
Printed softcover books can also be purchased at a discount from the Publisher's Shop online at https://mkt.com/
For in-store Oahu pick up of the printed softcover version, consider Savant Bookstore Honolulu - see location and hours at www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literary media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com
Contact
Michael Davis | Pub & Mkting
***@gmail.com
