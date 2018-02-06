News By Tag
* Film
* Armenia
* Armenians
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Armenian Spotlight at Fifth Edition of SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival NY
* One feature, one documentary and one short * Q&A with Armenian filmmakers in attendance
The rapidly-growing Festival, now in its fifth year, is a multi-faceted event that embodies the cultural values of New York and the world. SRFF 2018 showcases films across an array of platforms from emerging, international and local filmmakers. There will be several spotlight programs, industry workshops and panels on different regions and issues. Previous editions of the festival have included a number of Armenian films.
ARMENIAN FILMS - Official Selection
N.Y. PREMIERE
Armenians of the World
Carmen Labaki
Lebanon, Armenia, Syria, & Turkey | 2017 | 56 min
Armenians of the world is a documentary that relates the amazing story of a people that endured a lot of injustice and suffering. The pride they take in their identity, their sense of belonging and integration is second to none. Shot in Turkey, Syria, Armenia, and Lebanon the film took a whole year of research to be completed. This is a recent edit with updated information. In Turkey: Scenes of desolation, ruins, and silence. In Syria: Tears and testimonies. In Armenia: Resistance, strong will, and a dream. In Lebanon: An entire destiny beginning in ancient times and everlasting through history.
Today, the Turkish government is busy destroying whatever belongs to the Armenians: bridges, houses, churches…If you go to Turkey, you won't find the same images that were filmed some years ago.
See website (http://www.ratedsrfilms.org/
Trailer: http://www.dailymotion.com/
Screens on Sunday, March 18, at 6:00 pm.
____________________________________________________________
N.Y. PREMIERE
Hot Country, Cold Winter
David Safarian
Armenia, The Netherlands, Germany | 2016 | 104 min
Armenian, Russian with English subtitles
A tale of a man and a woman suffering near-absurd circumstances during a total energy crisis right after the break down of the Soviet Union. Their narratives, recollections, imagination, and dreams are depicted in this powerful narrative feature film dealing with a period of modern history, not so far away from our times.
Awards:
• Best Actress and Best Art Director National Film Academy of Armenia, 2016
• Best Narrative Feature Film Director Award 19th ARPA International Film Festival 2016 Los Angeles, USA
• Best Screenplay Award and Special Mention of Jury 13th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival
• Effulgent Angel Prize 13th Effulgent Angel International Film Festival, 2016 Moscow, Russia
See website (http://www.ratedsrfilms.org/)
Trailer: http://www.dailymotion.com/
Screens on Sunday, March 18, at 7:30 pm.
____________________________________________________________
N.Y. PREMIER
Head Above Water
Eric Shahinian
USA | 2017 | 10 min
A devoted husband is forced to confront his doubts about remaining the caretaker of his wife suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
Awards:
• Gold Remi Award Worldfest-
• Best Actor Award Sulmona Film Festival
• Golden Apricot Award for Best Short Film Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival
See website (http://www.ratedsrfilms.org/)
Screens on Wednesday, March 21, at 3:30 pm in the 'Ageing Gracefully' collection of films.
Among the other 67 Officially Selected films to be screened in the heart of Greenwich Village, are a diverse mix of four narrative features, 12 documentaries, 40 shorts, 10 VR/360º films and more. There is also a script-writing contest and readings of excerpts from finalist scripts. The films represent 35 countries. Visit www.ratedsrfilms.org for schedules, film synopses, and filmmaker bios.
$5 early bird tickets and $100 all-access passes are available via Eventbrite (https://srff2018cinemavillage.eventbrite.com/)
The fsbdt festival closes on the evening of March 22 with a glistening Awards Ceremony and screening of the winning films at Cinema Village, and party for the filmmakers at Doux Supperclub (https://douxsupperclub.com/)
Festival Founder and Artistic Director Nora Armani says, "We are proud to reach our fifth annual edition. Our dedication is first and foremost to the filmmaker whose work will otherwise not be seen on major screens. We advocate those filmmakers who choose to tell socially relevant stories instead of resorting to violence and commercial choices."
The festival is proud to be supported by the Left Tilt Fund (http://www.lefttiltfund.org/)
ABOUT SR SOCIALLY RELEVANT FILM FESTIVAL NY
SR Socially Relevant ™ Film Festival New York is a 501(c) 3 non-profit film festival founded by actress Nora Armani. The Mission of the SR Film Festival is to shine the spotlight on filmmakers who tell compelling, socially relevant™, human interest stories, across a broad range of social issues. The festival was created as a response to the proliferation of violence and violent forms of storytelling in media and entertainment. SRFF believes in the power of cinema in raising awareness towards social issues and promoting positive social change. During its first four years, the festival showcased 207 films from 35 countries. Submissions are received from all over the world.
For more information about SRFF 2018 events and sponsors, as well as past festival editions, visit www.ratedsrfilms.org.
For interviews with visiting and local filmmakers as well as to preview films contact PR Liaison Armen Spendjian at A.L.Spendjian@
Contact
Armen Spendjian
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse