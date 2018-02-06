Tina Knowles/Tina Campbell/ Fox News Leah Uko Empower K.I.S.S. Women's Retreat

K.I.S.S. (KEEP INSPIRING STRONG SISTAHS) A Day Retreat to Empower Women by Inspiring Self-Love Featuring Keynote Speaker Tina Campbell, (Multi-Grammy Award Winning Singer of Gospel Duo Mary, Mary), with a special appearance by Tina Knowles-Lawson