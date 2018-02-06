 
Industry News





Tina Knowles/Tina Campbell/ Fox News Leah Uko Empower K.I.S.S. Women's Retreat

K.I.S.S. (KEEP INSPIRING STRONG SISTAHS) A Day Retreat to Empower Women by Inspiring Self-Love Featuring Keynote Speaker Tina Campbell, (Multi-Grammy Award Winning Singer of Gospel Duo Mary, Mary), with a special appearance by Tina Knowles-Lawson
 
 
BURBANK, Calif. - Feb. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The K.I.S.S. Women's Day Retreat will feature gospel legend Tina Campbell as keynote speaker, a motivational appearance by Tina Knowles Lawson, a rousing One-Woman stage play presentation and an enlightening discussion with the all-male "What Men Really Want" relationship panel hosted by KTTV's Fox News 11's own Leah Uko.

Participants experience a curation of inspiration emphasizing self-love, preventative practices, and women's health in efforts to build a strong female community.

Stephanie Singleton, the founder of K.I.S.S Women's Retreat is also a Celebrity hairstylist and self-relationship coach enhancing both women's inner and outward beauty fsbdt for 20+ years. As an accomplished writer, Singleton will debut her one-woman stage play, also entitled KISS anchored by powerful newcomer, Vivia E. Armstrong. The play explores one woman's powerful journey to self-love. Tina Campbell, of the gospel duo Mary Mary, is accomplished and awarded singer & songwriter. Now recognized as a solo performer author, and keynote speaker for the K.I.S.S retreat.  Tina will deliver a rousing self – love message catalyzing transformation as the only tool for turning the most dreadful test into a beautiful testimony.  Tina Knowles-Lawson, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, motivational speaker and the creative matriarch to Beyoncé and Solange will appear at the K.I.S.S. retreat in support of her mission to uplift and encourage women as established with the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth in Houston, Tina's Angels and the non-profit WACO Theater Center in Los Angeles.

For more information about the event please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kiss-womens-retreat-keep-ins...

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact: Stephanie Singleton 818-331-8222 or stepdhair@gmail.com or Collette McGruder at bycollettepr@gmail.com

