Jacquée T. presents "A 'romantic' in Kansas" Podcast series SPECIAL FEATURES
Jacquée T. hosts an Internet Radio & Podcast series "A 'romantic' in Kansas," and is to premiere a SPECIAL FEATURES series in conjunction with WREN Internet Radio. The introductory show will air on Valentine's Day.
On Valentine's Day she launches a SPECIAL FEATURES series, to showcase one Feature subject each month. This begins with Volume I of the series, presenting a new feature February, March, April and May.
This is to be presented in conjunction with her website A Romantic's Perspective.com, and WREN Internet Media that is based in Topeka, and available worldwide. SPECIAL FEATURES episodes will also be available via the Jacquée T. Detours profile on Apple Podcasts (formerly iTunes).
How it began
Miss T. is an authoress, poetess, former newspaper columnist for "Letter from Chicago," and the voice behind the website A Romantic's Perspective.
She embarked on a "Writer in Residence" expedition that was inspired by her website TRAVEL menu. Maiden destination -- Kansas!
This as, at the time Miss Thomas was working on a novel, and her beloved and most trusted editor lived in Lawrence Kansas. "I wondered, what's happening in Kansas?" she says.
She set out to find out, on a journey to work with her editor in person, and to begin her travel expedition.
A romantic lands in Kansas
Miss T. took the train from downtown Chicago to downtown Lawrence, and stepped foot in Kansas for the first time.
She sojourned along cities and communities in Kansas, mostly in the northeast region. All the while, exploring from her innate romantic's perspective.
Romantic fsbdt and WREN
Along her journey Jacquée T. began working with WREN Radio, based in Topeka. WREN presents all Oldies Radio programming in all Internet and APP format.
The collaboration started with presenting her audio series episodes "A romantic moment," 12:30 p.m. Saturdays on WREN Internet Radio.
Responding to urges from listeners, Miss T. added programs to her series and opened it under iTunes. She named her Internet Radio and Podcast network "Jacquée T. Detours," via her company Detour Productions publishing and entertainment.
A romantic in Kansas
"It behooved me to include a Kansas-specific program to share my 'Writer in Residence' perspectives,"
Miss T. added the program "A romantic in Kansas" to present 15-minute episodes.
SPECIAL FEATURES
Now Jacquée T. composes FEATURE episodes under select titles. The series is to premiere in February.
"A romantic in Kansas" episodes are an hour long, and showcase a select subject per Miss T.'s "Writer in Residence" experience.
They begin with a "Vignette" by Miss T., introducing her experience per the subject, and ensue to include fun facts, and interviews with select Core Sponsors who have perspective on the FEATURE.
The FEATURES schedule
SPECIAL FEATURES opens Valentine's Day, with a "Preface" episode to introduce the series. This includes introducing the program, and an interview with the WREN Radio owner.
The premiere Feature subject is: "The Ruby Slippers," to first air February 18th.
Where to find "A romantic in Kansas" SPECIAL FEATURES
1. The WREN website.
Scroll to see the dedicated "A romantic in Kansas" box – and link there for the latest FEATURE episodes and announcements. The episodes are updated each month, February through May.
2. Jacquée T. Detours on Apple Podcasts (formerly iTunes).
Connect here to find the latest FEATURE episodes, plus former episodes. Each episode will remain available here for six months.
3. Jacquée T. Detours on A Romantic's Perspective.com.
This area of Romantic's will have pages that showcase recent FEATURES, plus accessibility to previous episodes.
Stay informed
For updated information and announcements, plus links to A romantic in Kansas SPECIAL FEATURES Core Sponsors, link here: http://www.aromanticsperspective.com/
Contact
Jacquée T.
***@live.com
End
