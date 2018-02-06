 
Industry News





Turn 2 Massage now offering Trade Show & Convention Massage Services in Orlando & Tampa, Florida

 
 
Onsite Massage for Tampa & Orlando Conventions and Trade Shows
ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Turn 2 Massage is now offering trade show and convention massage services in Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

Atlanta-based Turn 2 Massage has expanded their event massage services to include on-site chair massage for trade shows and conventions in Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

Turn 2 Massage has been a leading provider of corporate chair massage and event services in Atlanta for more than 8 years. "As the demand for onsite chair massage services in the trade show and convention industry continues to grow, we are expanding our services to the Florida area" said Michelle DiGaetano, licensed massage therapist and owner of Turn 2 Massage.

The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando is the second largest convention center in the United States.  "We feel fsbdt expanding our services to this area is a great opportunity. The need is there and we have the experience in this industry.  We have provided our onsite massage services for numerous trade shows and conventions at The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta" DiGaetano said.

To learn more about Turn 2 Massage and their trade show and convention massage services, visit:  http://www.turn2massage.com/orlando-convention-massage.html


About Turn 2 Massage

Owned by licensed massage therapist Michelle DiGaetano.  Turn 2 Massage excels in the art of massage therapy by bringing quality onsite chair massage to you. All of Turn 2 Massage's therapists are state licensed leaders in the massage therapy industry.
