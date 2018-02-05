Dr. NYC Featured on The Word Network "My Broken Crayons Still Color"

Dr. NYC Returns to The Word Network once again and was Featured on The Word Network via The Greg Davis Show with Bishop Greg Davis

rsz_ img_ 7531

End

-- Greatness In You, Inc.'s Dr. Nycole P. Lyles-Belton affectionately known as Dr. NYC was once again featured on The Word Network via The Greg Davis Show with Bishop Greg Davis on Friday, February 2, 2018.Dr. NYC was able to go into approximately 100 Million homes empowering the viewers with her transparent and powerful story of healing and deliverance from the the pain of divorce, loss of children, being a Pastor's Daughter and ultimately surviving suicide. During the fsbdt show, Dr. NYC explained her Mantra, "My Broken Crayons Still Color" and empowered the viewers to know with the help of God they can gather the broken pieces of their past to color the most beautiful portrait they have ever seen because what is broken still has value and worth.Dr. NYC was also able to inspire callers who called in live during the show as well as in the prayer room immediately after the show.The show received great reviews and was re-aired one week later on Friday, February 9, 2018.Dr. NYC continues to receive great feedback from the show and is expecting to return to The Word Network soon.