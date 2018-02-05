 
News By Tag
* The Word Network
* Bishop Greg Davis
* Dr Nycole LylesBelton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765

Dr. NYC Featured on The Word Network "My Broken Crayons Still Color"

Dr. NYC Returns to The Word Network once again and was Featured on The Word Network via The Greg Davis Show with Bishop Greg Davis
 
 
rsz_img_7531
rsz_img_7531
DETROIT - Feb. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Greatness In You, Inc.'s Dr. Nycole P. Lyles-Belton affectionately known as Dr. NYC was once again featured on The Word Network via The Greg Davis Show with Bishop Greg Davis on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Dr. NYC was able to go into approximately 100 Million homes empowering the viewers with her transparent and powerful story of healing and deliverance from the the pain of divorce, loss of children, being a Pastor's Daughter and ultimately surviving suicide. During the fsbdt show, Dr. NYC explained her Mantra, "My Broken Crayons Still Color" and empowered the viewers to know with the help of God they can gather the broken pieces of their past to color the most beautiful portrait they have ever seen because what is broken still has value and worth.

Dr. NYC was also able to inspire callers who called in live during the show as well as in the prayer room immediately after the show.

The show received great reviews and was re-aired one week later on Friday, February 9, 2018.

Dr. NYC continues to receive great feedback from the show and is expecting to return to The Word Network soon.

https://www.facebook.com/thewordnetwork/videos/1015519864...
End
Source:
Email:***@acboe.org Email Verified
Tags:The Word Network, Bishop Greg Davis, Dr Nycole LylesBelton
Industry:Media
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Greatness In You, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share