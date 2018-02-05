Sculptress D. Del Reverda-Jennings Featured In The 30Th Annual Meet The Artists' Exhibition:

Indiana Based, Interdisciplinary Artist D. DEL REVERDA-JENNINGS Featured In The Central, Indianapolis Public Library, Presentation Of "Meet The Artists' XXX."

MTA 2018_30TH Anniversary

-- Shades Of Pearl Showcase ~ Meet The Artists Exhibition & Gala Opening CelebrationOne of the city's preeminent Arts & Cultural events will showcase the accomplishments of 11 prominent African-American artists as The Indianapolis Public Library's Meet the Artists' exhibition celebrates its 30th anniversary with works on display from January 30th., - April 1st., at Central Library.The public is invited to thewill be held Saturday, February 10th, 2015 from 5:30 - 10:00pm., at the Central, Indianapolis Public Library which will feature prominent local African-American artists and their work. The Gala Opening Reception and the Exhibition are Free! and Open to the Public of All Ages!This year's "SHADES OF PEARL SHOWCASE" extravaganza pays tribute to those visual artists whose past participation in Meet the Artists' was instrumental in furthering their careers.On display will be Visual works created by:Willis 'Bing' Davis (color photography)D. Del Reverda-Jennings (sculpture, mixed media relief, painting, jewelry),James Pate (charcoal)Kevin West (acrylic)LaShawnda Crowe-Storm (quilts)Mason Archie (oil),Michael (Alkemi) Jordan (acrylic), Samuel E. Vázquez (mixed media), Roderic Trabue (oil), Walter Lobyn Hamilton (vinyl), And work from the late Joe Holiday, (pastel & oil) also will be featured.In addition, works from other Visual Artists will be exhibited in the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library . . . . .*Participants include;Chrystopher Burns (acrylic)Kimberly Winfrey (quilts)andOmar Rashan (acrylic)Also on display will be Youth Art from students at Art With a Heart and IPS Floro Torrence School 83.*Anthony Radford __ Founder/ Independent Curator/ Indianapolis Public Library Artist In Residence:The entire community is invited to celebrate the African-American art and enjoy an evening of cultural entertainment during the Meet the Artists XXX Gala Reception on Saturday, February 10th., from 5:30 - 10 p.m. at Central Library. Highlighting this free event will be a presentation by actress and Indiana native Vivica A. Fox. Fox also will participate in an award ceremony for the "Shades of Pearl Showcase" artists.Other performers include poet Tasha Jones, illusionist Walter King "Spellbinder,"the Epiphany Dance Collective, the Ground Zero Band, and the Indianapolis Metro Chapter of Gospel Music Workshop of America, Inc.Youth and family activities will include an appearance by Cinamon the Clown, a jewelry workshop by Lynn Johnson, a workshop by human "beatbox" Tony Styxx, a 3D pop art workshop by Ashley Radford, and big games & interactive gadgets in the Learning Curve.In addition, the Shades of Pearl Showcase Fashion Show will be coordinated by Thierry Baptiste.A number of local authors also will be on hand to sign and sell their books. These include Blossom Carter fsbdt (Unexpected Crossroads: A Real Hood Romance), Heather Henley (I Am an Orange Uncompromisingly), Keith McQueen (Don't Block Your Flow), Nisti K. Delgroothe (Not Where I Want to Be, Not Where I Was), Tamara Winfrey-Harris (The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative for Black Women in America) and Tawanda Story (Show Up Empty).The Meet the Artists XXX exhibition is available for viewing during regular Central Library hours.FREE Parking!*MEET THE ARTISTS' programs are presented by the Library's African-American History Committee in support of the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library and made possible by the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation, Dr. Michael R. Twyman Endowment Fund and Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.Indiana-based artist D. Del Reverda-Jennings, is widely recognized for her striking sculptural works which utilize a variety of materials, as well as her compelling figurative work, paintings and provocative installations. The award winning artists' ongoing creations celebrate women, depicting females who are in a state of self-discovery, insight, mystery, empowerment and affirmation, while exploring the complexities of biracial / multi-ethnic / multiracial-cultural identity, and personal/social identity.She uses women's issues, the female body and the power it employs to investigate colorism and other stereotypical assumptions still found in contemporary culture. Pervasive concepts in her work come from a range of personal influences including traditional and original personal symbolism which has evolved out of multi-racial and multi-cultural perspective reflecting African, American, African-American, Latin/Taino, and Native Alaskan cultures.Del Reverda-Jennings' was recently honored with an award from the Puffin Foundation Ltd., and will showcase pieces of relief work from a series that she created specifically for the award entitled "These Memories Bear Traces Of Tears - Reliquary Series." Her highly commendable solo exhibition "Caught Between The Sun And Heaven," was showcased at the popular Gallery 924 located at the Arts Council of Indianapolis, in Indiana received rave reviews and accolades.Throughout the years the Alaskan Native, has participated in numerous presentations of the Meet The Artists' annual event showcasing her acumen and versatility in creating 3-Dimensional work, 3-D., Installations, Painting, Jewelry Design, Functional~Decorative works, and as a published Author. Del Reverda-Jennings' work has been exhibited and is held in private and corporate collections internationally.*Image: NUVO Magazine; 30 Years of Meet the Artists at Central Library. ( Image Credit: By photographer, G.P.)