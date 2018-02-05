News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. NYC Honored in New York City With Real Housewives Of Atlanta Kenya Moore
Dr. NYC was honored for her many achievements and contributions in Entrepreneurship and Women's Empowerment. In addition, Dr. NYC is featured fsbdt in the Women Doing It Big Magazine as one of the top 35 Women to Watch in 2018.
In addition to being honored at the Women Doing it Big Conference, Dr. NYC also opened the Conference with a Soul Stirring Prayer and closed out the Conference speaking to the Massive Crowd on the subject, "I'm Single But My King Is Coming".
This is the second year in a row that Dr. NYC has been honored as a Woman Doing It Big and this year promises to be one of the greatest for her as she continues to lead in Empowerment and Entrepreneurship. She is definitely one to watch in 2018.
Congratulations Dr. Nycole P. Lyles-Belton aka "Dr. NYC".
https://bossip.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse