Dr. NYC Honored in New York City With Real Housewives Of Atlanta Kenya Moore

-- Greatness In You, Inc.'s Founder and CEO Dr. Nycole P. Lyles-Belton affectionately known as Dr. NYC was honored in New York City, New York on February 3, 2018 at Tiana Von Johnson's Women Doing It Big Conference alongside the Real House Wives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore. This star studded Empowerment event also honored Elise Neal, Antonique Smith, Deja Vu, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Rob Riley and many more.Dr. NYC was honored for her many achievements and contributions in Entrepreneurship and Women's Empowerment. In addition, Dr. NYC is featured fsbdt in the Women Doing It Big Magazine as one of the top 35 Women to Watch in 2018.In addition to being honored at the Women Doing it Big Conference, Dr. NYC also opened the Conference with a Soul Stirring Prayer and closed out the Conference speaking to the Massive Crowd on the subject, "I'm Single But My King Is Coming".This is the second year in a row that Dr. NYC has been honored as a Woman Doing It Big and this year promises to be one of the greatest for her as she continues to lead in Empowerment and Entrepreneurship. She is definitely one to watch in 2018.Congratulations Dr. Nycole P. Lyles-Belton aka "Dr. NYC".