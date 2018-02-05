TVS Magazines.Com Launches TVS Pet Parade Magazine and Two Animal Based TV Shows

TVS Television Network will launch Wild (and Crazy) Animals and TVS Aquarama as companion music based video shows for their TVS Pet Parade Magazine. The two TV series will visit zoos and aquariums around the United States and the World.

Contact

Tom Ficara

***@tvstvnetworks.com Tom Ficara

End

-- TVS Magazines.Com has launched TVS Pet Parade Magazine, returning the iconic pet related magazine to the magazine world after a 30 year absence. The E Magazine is called TVS Pet Parade.Com and is advertising supported and free to view. The magazine will also issue special and annual editions in hard copy.In addition, TVS Television Network will produce and distribute two related video series for TVS Pet Parade Magazine. TVS Wild (And Crazy) Animals will depict a wide array of animals from zoos from around the USA and the World. TVS Aquarama will feature marine life from Aquariums worldwide. Both shows will be available as an adjunct to TVS Pet Parade.Com.TVS Magazines.Com is a collection of 16 legacy magazines that have been revived by TVS for quarterly E Magazines and special and annual hard copy issues. Silver Screen, Boxing Illustrated, Bowling Illustrated, Pet Parade, LOOK, SPORT, Front Page Detective, IWA Wrestling Parade and Radio TV Life are all included in the offerings.Each TVS Magazine is published fsbdt with audio and video components, giving readers a multi platform experience.All TVS Magazines - along with their audio and video adjuncts - are free to view on an advertising supported basis. Founded in 1958 as the TVS Radio Network, TVS has provided 60 years of programming, all on an advertising supported basis.Jerry Wolff, renowned advertising marketer and sales executive, heads TVS Ad Sales.Com for TVS TV Networks.Com, TVS Magazines.Com, and TVS Radio Network.Com.