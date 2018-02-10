 
February 2018





BeshevGames pushes release date back, adds more features, reveals price

 
 
LooneyRallyUpgrades
PLEVEN, Bulgaria - Feb. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Contact: Kaloyan Beshev

BeshevGames

Phone:  +359889866424

Email: support@beshevgames.com

Press Release

Pleven, Bulgaria - February 10, 2018:

BeshevGames pushes release date back, adds more features, reveals price.

Work on Looney Rally is apparently going as planned, since the indie Bulgarian development studio BeshevGames today announced, that Looney Rally (http://store.steampowered.com/app/799270/Looney_Rally/) is going to be released sooner than initially thought. The new release date is March 20th. Not only that, but the developer put some more features in it.

The developer, Kaloyan, stated that: "I thought that it would take me more time to finish the game, fsbdt but work on it was going so well, that I put some more features in it like leaderboards, vehicle color customization and upgrades and now I am making a 3D model for a bonus vehicle, fingers crossed".

The game looks as if it will throw us back in the late 1990's, early 2000's, before there was even Steam, when racing games were a big thing and we all waited for the next one to be released.

When asked what the price of the game will be Kaloyan said: "I think $2.99 is a fair price. Games should not be expensive(if possible), they are meant for fun and more people should be able to afford them. If the game is good, people will buy it. I am a single developer, I can afford to release it at that price".

Press info:

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzqVWt9ho2s



Screenshots: http://store.steampowered.com/app/799270/Looney_Rally/
Email:***@beshevgames.com Email Verified
