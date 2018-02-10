News By Tag
* Game
* Racing
* Rally
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BeshevGames pushes release date back, adds more features, reveals price
BeshevGames
Phone: +359889866424
Email: support@beshevgames.com
Press Release
Pleven, Bulgaria - February 10, 2018:
BeshevGames pushes release date back, adds more features, reveals price.
Work on Looney Rally is apparently going as planned, since the indie Bulgarian development studio BeshevGames today announced, that Looney Rally (http://store.steampowered.com/
The developer, Kaloyan, stated that: "I thought that it would take me more time to finish the game, fsbdt but work on it was going so well, that I put some more features in it like leaderboards, vehicle color customization and upgrades and now I am making a 3D model for a bonus vehicle, fingers crossed".
The game looks as if it will throw us back in the late 1990's, early 2000's, before there was even Steam, when racing games were a big thing and we all waited for the next one to be released.
When asked what the price of the game will be Kaloyan said: "I think $2.99 is a fair price. Games should not be expensive(if possible), they are meant for fun and more people should be able to afford them. If the game is good, people will buy it. I am a single developer, I can afford to release it at that price".
Press info:
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
Screenshots:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse