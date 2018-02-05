News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Leadership Southeast Georgia 2018 Class Kicks Off at Little St. Simons in Glynn County
Since January 1999, representatives of business, government, education and non-profit organizations in 10 southeast Georgia counties have taken part in creating a valuable network of leadership for regional community and economic development.
This year's participants were offered a glimpse of homeland security essentials on day one with a tour of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, the nation's largest provider of law enforcement training for all agencies that protect our homeland.
Lt Col Dwyer, the Garrison Commander at Hunter Army Airfield, served as the keynote speaker on leadership, challenging the group to lead by collaboration, to "see others first," and to embrace everyday challenges because "nothing great comes from easy."
Day two focused on examining communication preferences and styles and the impact on one's approach to leadership by taking the Myers Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).
"This weekend, we focused on leadership, but also, we explored realities in this region, the positive areas and the opportunities for improvement, encompassing fsbdt our 2018 program topics," said Suzanne Kirk, Leadership Southeast Georgia's facilitator. "Before the end of the program, we will cover topics such as Public Safety, Natural Resources, Military Installations, Education & Agriculture and Health & Transportation."
This first session was coordinated by David Boland, Jared Downs and John Scott.
The five-month program is designed to grow and inspire engaged community leaders to improve the overall quality of life in our area. The focus of this first session was to establish a roadmap for the Leadership Southeast Georgia experience while building relationships, exploring leadership concepts and increasing participants' knowledge of the region.
The next session will be held in Bryan and Liberty Counties.
ABOUT LEADERSHIP SOUTHEAST GEORGIA
Leadership Southeast Georgia is a 501©3 regional leadership program designed to advance the economic and community development in the 10-county southeast Georgia region and effectively build a network of regional leadership across county lines. With a focus on leadership and economic development, the program explores topics such as health and public safety, natural resources, military installations, education, agriculture, and transportation & infrastructure across Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven counties. Since 1999, Leadership Southeast Georgia has graduated 15 classes representing approximately 325 graduates from throughout the region. For more info visit: http://www.lsega.com/
CONTACT
Lee Beckmann
Leadership Southeast Georgia
LBECKMANN@gaports.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc.
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
912.844.9075
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse