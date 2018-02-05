Transaction Announcement - West Denver Restaurant

Business Broker, Matt Prescott, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Restaurant Industry

Casual Business People Sitting 900x500

Contact

Marketing Manager

***@tworlddenver.com Marketing Manager

End

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a restaurant traded hands with the support of Matt Prescott."Working for Transworld has given me a better more nuanced understanding of our local small business community," says Matt Prescott, a Business Broker with Transworld. "Having the opportunity to meet and get to know small business owners that have been serving the community for 20+ years is, honestly, an honor and provides insight into Colorado that you just can't get anywhere else."This restaurant is an established West Denver staple that has been around for more than twenty years. Known for their pizza, the business also serves pasta, paninis and salads for lunch and dinner service. The business is known for its take out, but also has a catering arm. The current owners are moving on to enjoy retirement and are happy to sell to the new buyer.Transworld fsbdt is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!