February 2018
Thiel College student-musicians selected to rehearse, perform with renowned composer

Three student-musicians at Thiel College have been selected to participate in the 71st Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Band Concert. The students will work with world-renowned composer and George Mason University School of Music Director Mark Camphouse.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Three student-musicians at Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, have been selected to participate in the 71st Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Band Concert from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

Representing Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) are

• Katherine Orczeck '18 (tuba), of Roaring Spring, Pa. She is a business administration and accounting major and a 2014 graduate of Central (Pa.) High School;
• Alexandra Pantone '18 (alto saxophone), of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is a secondary education/math major and a 2014 graduate of Baldwin (Pa.) High School; and
• Cassie Gray '20 (flute), of Leechburg, Pa. She is a conservation biology major and a 2016 graduate of Leechburg Area High School.

This is Orczeck's third time participating in this festival, and it is the first appearance for Pantone and Gray. The students will work with world-renowned composer and George Mason University School of Music Director of Concert Bands Mark Camphouse. The three-day fsbdt event culminates in a Sunday afternoon concert.

"I am so excited that three of our talented band students have this opportunity. I am hard pressed to think of a more exciting college band experience than PAICB. What an amazing ensemble!" Director of Bands and Professor of Music Andrew Erb said. "Mark Camphouse is a musical hero of mine. I am so thrilled that these students will have the opportunity to work with him over these three days. They will never forget this."

Founded in 1948, the Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Band Festival is the longest continually running intercollegiate band festival in the United States. Each year, student musicians are nominated by their band director and chosen to participate by a selection committee. A prominently known guest conductor is selected to compile a challenging program of music for the festival. For one weekend, selected musicians and their band directors travel to a host school for two days of intense rehearsal. Their work begins on Friday and culminates in a recorded concert on Sunday.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
