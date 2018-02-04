News By Tag
IBT of Miami's parent company to build Bolivian water pumping system
"The pumping system is the third project by Eurofinsa in Bolivia to help deliver clean water since a state of emergency was called by the president in 2016," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT in Miami. "The city of Sucre continues to have a water shortage following the country's worst drought in a quarter century."
In a public ceremony Dec. 28 with the participation of Bolivian President Evo Morales, Eurofinsa signed the contract with the Ministry of Environment and Water to build the water pumping system with the guarantee of delivery in 10 months. Eurofinsa is committed to the quality and continuity of pumping 500 liters a second of water to the city of Sucre, which sits at 9,219 feet.
The project has five components: intake work (lateral type), impulsion line, pumping station, a sand trap and the installation of electrical equipment that will capture waters from the rivers Ravelo and Potolo, located near the Fisculco community.
Sucre, in the southern highlands, is the country's sixth largest city and where Bolivia's Declaration of Independence was signed in 1825. It was named the capital in 1839, but when it experienced an economic decline the country's government seat was moved to La Paz in 1898. In 1991 Sucre became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
IBT is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction;
Photo ID:
1. Mountainous terrain near Bolivian city of Sucre depicts a country in drought conditions.
2. Bolivian President Evo Morales, center, stands with other officials for the national anthem at an official signing ceremony with Eurofinsa to build a water pumping station that will guarantee water delivery to the city of Sucre, which sits above 9,000 feet.
