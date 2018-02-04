 
Industry News





IBT of Miami's parent company to build Bolivian water pumping system

 
 
Visit IBT of Miami at www.ibtgroup.com
MIAMI - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- IBT of Miami announced its parent company will build a $3.5 million water pumping system to serve 426,000 inhabitants in the historic city of Sucre, Bolivia, where a water shortage has resulted in severe rationing.

"The pumping system is the third project by Eurofinsa in Bolivia to help deliver clean water since a state of emergency was called by the president in 2016," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT in Miami. "The city of Sucre continues to have a water shortage following the country's worst drought in a quarter century."

In a public ceremony Dec. 28 with the participation of Bolivian President Evo Morales, Eurofinsa signed the contract with the Ministry of Environment and Water to build the water pumping system with the guarantee of delivery in 10 months. Eurofinsa is committed to the quality and continuity of pumping 500 liters a second of water to the city of Sucre, which sits at 9,219 feet.

The project has five components: intake work (lateral type), impulsion line, pumping station, a sand trap and the installation of electrical equipment that will capture waters from the rivers Ravelo and Potolo, located near the Fisculco community.

Sucre, in the southern highlands, is the country's sixth largest city and where Bolivia's Declaration of Independence was signed in 1825. It was named the capital in 1839, but when it experienced an economic decline the country's government seat was moved to La Paz in 1898. In 1991 Sucre became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

IBT is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction; to the sale, delivery and installation of equipment with its subsequent training, maintenance and operation. More than 30 years of global experience in the construction world supports the solidity and technical knowledge of IBT Group, which allows them to offer the highest fsbdt quality standards in each of their projects and contribute to the development and progress, respecting the environment in a framework of constant innovation. Its headquarters are in Miami, in addition to their permanent local offices on four continents. The Group's staff is made up of over 4,500 employees. For more information, visit www.ibtgroup.com.

1. Mountainous terrain near Bolivian city of Sucre depicts a country in drought conditions.
2. Bolivian President Evo Morales, center, stands with other officials for the national anthem at an official signing ceremony with Eurofinsa to build a water pumping station that will guarantee water delivery to the city of Sucre, which sits above 9,000 feet.

Source:IBT of Miami
