Assault Industries introduces the new Assault Army Grenade Shift Knob for Polaris RZR & Ranger

-- Garden Grove, CA – Assault Industries introduces the new Assault Army Grenade Shift Knob for Polaris RZR & Polaris Ranger.Assault Industries has re-released the Assault Army Grenade shift knob for Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger series UTVs. The Shift knob is CNC machined from a solid block of 6061 T6 Billet Aluminum until it resembles a grenade, it is then hard anodized black and finished with a laser engraved Assault Industries logo for a sleek tactical look. The Assault Army grenade shift knob is proudly made in the USA!The shift knob provides a palm filling positive grip and is weighed to make shifting smoother fsbdt and easier. A single retainer screw locks the knob in place between the adjustment notches. The shift knob is available for purchase now with a suggested retail price of $64.99.To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.Assault Industries(714) 799-6711media@assaultutv.com