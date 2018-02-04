News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Assault Industries introduces the new Assault Army Grenade Shift Knob for Polaris RZR & Ranger
Assault Industries has re-released the Assault Army Grenade shift knob for Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger series UTVs. The Shift knob is CNC machined from a solid block of 6061 T6 Billet Aluminum until it resembles a grenade, it is then hard anodized black and finished with a laser engraved Assault Industries logo for a sleek tactical look. The Assault Army grenade shift knob is proudly made in the USA!
The shift knob provides a palm filling positive grip and is weighed to make shifting smoother fsbdt and easier. A single retainer screw locks the knob in place between the adjustment notches. The shift knob is available for purchase now with a suggested retail price of $64.99.
To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.
Contact:
Assault Industries
(714) 799-6711
media@assaultutv.com
Media Contact
Assault Industries
media@assaultutv.com
7147996711
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse