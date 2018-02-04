 
News By Tag
* Utv
* Polaris Rzr
* Shift Knob
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Garden Grove
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654


Assault Industries introduces the new Assault Army Grenade Shift Knob for Polaris RZR & Ranger

 
 
grenade_1024x1024
grenade_1024x1024
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Garden Grove, CA – Assault Industries introduces the new Assault Army Grenade Shift Knob for Polaris RZR & Polaris Ranger.

Assault Industries has re-released the Assault Army Grenade shift knob for Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger series UTVs. The Shift knob is CNC machined from a solid block of 6061 T6 Billet Aluminum until it resembles a grenade, it is then hard anodized black and finished with a laser engraved Assault Industries logo for a sleek tactical look. The Assault Army grenade shift knob is proudly made in the USA!

The shift knob provides a palm filling positive grip and is weighed to make shifting smoother fsbdt and easier. A single retainer screw locks the knob in place between the adjustment notches. The shift knob is available for purchase now with a suggested retail price of $64.99.

To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.

Contact:

Assault Industries
(714) 799-6711
media@assaultutv.com

Media Contact
Assault Industries
media@assaultutv.com
7147996711
End
Source:
Email:***@assaultutv.com Email Verified
Tags:Utv, Polaris Rzr, Shift Knob
Industry:Automotive
Location:Garden Grove - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Assault Industries News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share