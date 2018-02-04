News By Tag
ECU/NC State University Collaborative Offers Girls Innovative Design Thinking Course in Robotics
Brick Scholars to Teach Girls Design Thinking with LEGO Robotics, Coding, and Creative Thinking at ECU/NC State Collaborative at North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount, NC.
● Brick Scholars will host a three-week robotics and coding course for girls ages 9-14 March 2, 9, and 16 at the ECU/NC State Collaborative. Classes are held at the Gateway Technology Center at North Carolina Wesleyan College located at 3400 N. Wesleyan Blvd in Rocky Mount, NC.
● The name of this event is GC3: Girls Who Code, Create, and Collaborate.
● Girls will use introductory coding to build and program LEGO robots.
● Students will use Design Thinking throughout this course. Design thinking empowers students to create innovative solutions to complex, real-world problems.
● All Brick Scholars programs integrate the 4 Cs (Creativity, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication)
● The course begins on March 2 and ends March 16. Each class runs from 4:30-6:00 pm.
● Register online at https://www.brickscholars.com/
● A follow-up course will be offered April 13, 20, and 27.
● Megan Oteri is the founder and CEO of Brick Scholars, a company that createsopportunities for people of all ages to brick and learn by providing mobile STEAM(Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) labs that travel to schools, businesses, and organizations and use STEM products to fsbdt bring project-based and standards-based learning into classrooms.
● Megan Oteri was selected from a pool of applicants as an EDEx Educator, which is a yearlong cohort-based training in design thinking for K-12 teachers.
● Organizations, Schools, or Businesses can host Brick Scholars' events and programs.
Brick Scholars will bring all necessary materials and programming. Visit our website and view our events tab for menu of offerings.
● Brick Scholars also offers LEGO SERIOUS PLAY, an innovative business and 3D ideating tool.
● Brick Scholars social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube
● Bricks Scholars will be offering professional development courses in LEGO®SERIOUS PLAY® throughout the spring of 2018 at the ECU/NC State Collaborative. Teachers will receive Continuing Education Units.
● Visit http://brickscholars.com for more information
Brick Scholars
Megan Oteri
***@brickscholars.com
