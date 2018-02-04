 
News By Tag
* App
* Non-profit
* Philanthropy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wilmington
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

ALIST Launches The World's First Social Giving App

 
WILMINGTON, N.C. - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- ALIST, the world's first social giving app, today announced the launch of their mobile app, available for Android users and soon for iOS users.

A unique combination of social media and charity, ALIST partners with influential people and brands to promote charitable giving. ALIST's mission is to create a global good movement through campaigning.

"We wanted to create a world where people give every day. It's not enough to only come together in time of tragedy", says fsbdt husband and wife Co-Founders, Brian and Moria Rooney.

With the app, users will be able to donate to campaigns of their favorite influencers and brands. Users will also have the ability to compete to win exclusive experiences, like video chat and signed memorabilia, among others, from influencers and brands for donating.

Users can also now get rewarded simply for being active on the app and for their donations to good causes.

ALIST app is free to download in the Google Play App Store. To learn more about being a charity or influencer on ALIST, visit: http://www.ALISTgives.com.

Media Contact
Moria Rooney, Co-Founder of ALIST
***@alistgives.com
9104656949
End
Source:
Email:***@alistgives.com Email Verified
Tags:App, Non-profit, Philanthropy
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Wilmington - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share