News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ALIST Launches The World's First Social Giving App
A unique combination of social media and charity, ALIST partners with influential people and brands to promote charitable giving. ALIST's mission is to create a global good movement through campaigning.
"We wanted to create a world where people give every day. It's not enough to only come together in time of tragedy", says fsbdt husband and wife Co-Founders, Brian and Moria Rooney.
With the app, users will be able to donate to campaigns of their favorite influencers and brands. Users will also have the ability to compete to win exclusive experiences, like video chat and signed memorabilia, among others, from influencers and brands for donating.
Users can also now get rewarded simply for being active on the app and for their donations to good causes.
ALIST app is free to download in the Google Play App Store. To learn more about being a charity or influencer on ALIST, visit: http://www.ALISTgives.com.
Media Contact
Moria Rooney, Co-Founder of ALIST
***@alistgives.com
9104656949
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse