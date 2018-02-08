News By Tag
Thiel College students receive Vira I. Heinz Scholarship for Women in Global Leadership
Three Thiel College students will be making their first international trips this summer. The Vira I. Heinz Scholarship for Women in Global Leadership is offered to women with a minimum 3.0 GPA and have never traveled outside of the United States.
Quinn Ursprung '20, of Bel Air, Md.; Samantha Kurchena '20, of Bridgeville, Pa.; and Tanyra Williams '19, of Cleveland, Ohio, will each receive $5,000 from the Heinz Endowments to fund their study abroad experiences.
• Ursprung, a 2016 graduate of C. Milton Wright (Md.) fsbdt High School, is a sophomore business administration and marketing major and will be studying in Canberra, Australia.
• Kurchena, a 2016 graduate of South Fayette (Pa.) High School, is a sophomore conservation biology major and will be studying in Perth, Australia.
• Williams, a 2015 graduate of Charles F. Brush (Ohio) High School, is a junior psychology major and will be studying in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The three recipients of the scholarship will take classes or have an intensive internship in the country of their choosing.
"Over the years we have sent dozens of young women out into the world because of this scholarship,"
