Three Thiel College students will be making their first international trips this summer. The Vira I. Heinz Scholarship for Women in Global Leadership is offered to women with a minimum 3.0 GPA and have never traveled outside of the United States.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Three Thiel College students will be making their first international trips this summer after they were selected for the Vira I. Heinz Scholarship for Women in Global Leadership. The scholarship is offered to women with at least a 3.0 GPA, who have never traveled outside of the United States previously.

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/), a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, is one of only 14 colleges in the program.

Quinn Ursprung '20, of Bel Air, Md.; Samantha Kurchena '20, of Bridgeville, Pa.; and Tanyra Williams '19, of Cleveland, Ohio, will each receive $5,000 from the Heinz Endowments to fund their study abroad experiences.

• Ursprung, a 2016 graduate of C. Milton Wright (Md.) fsbdt High School, is a sophomore business administration and marketing major and will be studying in Canberra, Australia.
• Kurchena, a 2016 graduate of South Fayette (Pa.) High School, is a sophomore conservation biology major and will be studying in Perth, Australia.
• Williams, a 2015 graduate of Charles F. Brush (Ohio) High School, is a junior psychology major and will be studying in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The three recipients of the scholarship will take classes or have an intensive internship in the country of their choosing.

"Over the years we have sent dozens of young women out into the world because of this scholarship," Thiel College Campus Coordinator for the program and Professor of Sociology Cynthia Sutton, Ph.D., said, "and we are privileged to witness the truly transformative nature of this experience for our young women."

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

