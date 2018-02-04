News By Tag
Great Mall Celebrates Lunar New Year "The Year Of The Dog" With Festive Activities For Everyone
Lion and dragon dancers, silk fan calligraphy, panda photo opportunity, arts and crafts and Lucky Red Envelope giveaways!
· Lucky Red Envelope Giveaways – Feeling lucky? The first 350 shoppers will receive a Lucky Red Envelope for a chance to win one of twenty $25.00 Simon American Express gift cards or a Great Mall Retailer gift card valued between $10.00 to $50.00. The giveaway begins at 10:00am until supplies last. Rules and regulations available at Guest Services, Entrance 2.
· Lion and Dragon Dancers – Join us at Entrance 5 and enjoy a traditional lion and dragon dance performance in celebration of the Lunar New Year from 12:00pm – 12:30pm and 1:30pm – 2:00pm.
· Face Painting – Families are welcome to join in the Lunar New Year celebration with a festive face painting caricature by Entrance 1.
· Silk Fan Calligraphy – Receive your own personalized traditional silk fan hand-painted by a professional artist as the perfect souvenir for the New Year. The artist will be located between Guess Factory Store and Tommy Hilfiger.
· Panda Photo Shoot – Families can snap a fun picture with our furry costumed panda. Look for the Panda roaming throughout the mall passing out fortune cookies.
· Cultural Display – Guests can enjoy a custom art display and photo opportunity that represents Lunar New Year located by Guest Services.
· Retailer Discounts and Savings – Save up to 70% at Great Mall with unbelievable deals and savings throughout the weekend. Retailer discounts include Neiman Marcus Last Call, GAP Outlet, UNIQLO, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Guess Factory Store and more.
"Great Mall is looking forward to hosting our 4th Annual Chinese New Year event and celebrating the Year of the Dog with our local community and visitors," says Lynne Rice, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Great Mall. "Shoppers can enjoy and participate in all of our exciting activities and shop great discounts that we have planned to honor this special holiday."
For more information, call (408) 956-2033, visit www.simon.com/
