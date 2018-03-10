News By Tag
Stevie Boi Takes His F/W 18 Collection "PINK" on a World-wide Tour!
Will you be able to join the Stevie Boi Pink Tour? Because it will be televised!
For show bookings / speaking arrangements / hosting email info@stevieboi.com
New orleans, march 17th
Denver colorado, march 20th
Los angeles, march 31st
Palms springs april 3rd
Houston fsbdt (tba)
Brooklyn fw april 14th
Times square april 15th
Des moines fw april 19th
Tokyo(tba)
China (tba)
Sweden (tba)
Nassau, bahamas may 6th
Detroit may 19th
Cannes festival, may 15th
Punta cana , may 25th
Atlanta june 3rd
Santa fe fw, june 21st
Brooklyn july 15th
Philadelphia july 22nd
Charlotte july 26th
Dallas july 28th
Phoenix az aug 3rd
Nyfw sept 6-14th
Fargo fw sept 15th
Tulsa , sept 29th
Greensboro fw oct 5th
Miami december 3rd
