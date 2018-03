Stevie Boi Takes His F/W 18 Collection "PINK" on a World-wide Tour!

Will you be able to join the Stevie Boi Pink Tour? Because it will be televised!

-- Fashion designer stevie boi is happy to announce new dates for his "pink" by sb f/w 18 collection tour. The tour will consist of stevie boi headlining different fashion weeks in different countries/cities and the release of his book "shade built my empire". The pink tour will also be a way for stevie boi to interact with his supporters and give tips and orchestrate discussion panels with other designers and talents. Please follow stevie boi via instagram @sbshades for more consistent updates on dates. We are looking to add more locations as time passes.__For show bookings / speaking arrangements / hosting email info@stevieboi.com___New orleans, march 17thDenver colorado, march 20thLos angeles, march 31stPalms springs april 3rdHouston fsbdt (tba)Brooklyn fw april 14thTimes square april 15thDes moines fw april 19thTokyo(tba)China (tba)Sweden (tba)Nassau, bahamas may 6thDetroit may 19thCannes festival, may 15thPunta cana , may 25thAtlanta june 3rdSanta fe fw, june 21stBrooklyn july 15thPhiladelphia july 22ndCharlotte july 26thDallas july 28thPhoenix az aug 3rdNyfw sept 6-14thFargo fw sept 15thTulsa , sept 29thGreensboro fw oct 5thMiami december 3rd__Illustration:@isaacjcurran ( https://www.instagram.com/ isaacjcurran/