iLoveInns.com Announces 2018 Top 10 Romantic Inns

-- It has never been easier to surprise your sweetie with a romantic winter getaway. These 2018 Top 10 Most Romantic Inns, chosen by iLoveInns.com after extensive research and nominations from inn guests and staff, provide the world-class hospitality, personalized touch and loving environment that dreams are made of. As iLoveInns.com president and 35-year bed and breakfast connoisseur, Deborah Sakach remarks, "These kinds of properties deeply touch the hearts of their guests. In our research for romantic inns, in addition to talking to hundreds of guests, we read thousands and thousands of reviews. We felt the joy in their statements such as, 'We left feeling rejuvenated and happier than ever to be married to each other!' and 'We plan to return every year and think of it as our happy place,' or 'Life's tensions melted away in this glorious setting.Horse fsbdt Stamp Inn - Waverly, GABrierley Hill Bed and Breakfast - Lexington, VRiver Spring Lodge - Darien Center, New YorkGrey Havens Inn - Georgetown, MEClover Cliff Ranch Bed & Breakfast - Elmdale, KSHacienda Nicholas Bed & Breakfast - Santas Fe, NMInn at Ellis River - Jackson, NHShafer-Baille Mansion - Seattle,Antiquities' Wellington Inn - Traverse City, MIBirchwood Inn - Lenox, MAFor more information on the 2018 Top 10 Most Romantic Inns, http://www.iloveinns.com/ 2018-top-10- most-romantic- inns-a... and other delightful inns, visit http://www.iLoveInns.com or use your iPhone and the free "InnTouch" application. Some of this years Top 10 are also included in the Buy-One-Night-Get-the-Second Night Free program which is available online at iLoveInns.comNote: For interview appointments, photo requests or general information, call Deborah Sakach at 949-481-6256, ext 308. E-mail: dsakach@iloveinns.com