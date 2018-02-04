 
Industry News





Assault Industries introduces a new whip mount for Polaris RZR

 
 
whip-holder-cage-mount_1024x1024
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Assault Industries introduces a new whip flag mount for Polaris RZR XP 1000 series side by sides.

Assault Industries, a leader in ultra-high quality, American made UTV / side by side products introduces a new whip flag mount for Polaris RZR XP 1000 Series UTVs. This lightweight, low-profile solution installs securely to the rear cage mounts in the bed of the vehicle using the OEM cage bolts for a clean look. The mount hardware is made from 3 precision welded laser cut high grade steel pieces that are then powder coated with a semi-gloss black finish.

The Assault Industries whip mount is designed fsbdt to accept popular mount bases from Buggy Whip Inc. and Whip Tech LED. The whip mount is made in the USA and is available for purchase now with a suggested retail price of $29.99 or 2 for $49.99.

To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit http://www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.

Contact:
Assault Industries Marketing Department
(714) 799-6711 // media@assaultutv.com

Media Contact
Assault Industries
media@assaultutv.com
7147996711
