 
News By Tag
* Shell Point
* Concert Series
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Shell Point's 2017-2018 Concert Series presents The StepCrew March 22

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Shell Point Retirement Community continues the Performing Arts program of its 2017-2018 Concert Series with a concert by dancing sensation, the StepCrew, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 at the Village Church at Shell Point, 15100 Shell Point Blvd. in Fort Myers. The event is open to the public, with tickets available for $35 online at www.shellpoint.org/concerts or by phone at 239-454-2067.

The StepCrew will take audiences on a breathtaking journey, bringing together three styles of exhilarating dance forms: Ottawa Valley step dance, tap dance, and Irish step dance. Members of The StepCrew are champions in their respective art forms, and demonstrate the amazing ability to showcase fsbdt the similarities and differences between these three captivating styles.

Virtuosic dancers and musicians from The Chieftains, Cherish the Ladies, and Bowfire round out a cast of outstanding talent. The StepCrew also boasts three world-class fiddlers and are backed by a brilliant five-piece ensemble, comprised of some of the most renowned and respected musicians in the Celtic music industry today.

About Shell Point Retirement Community
Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more atwww.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.

Contact
Emily Golden, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Shell Point
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Shell Point, Concert Series
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share