-- Shell Point Retirement Community continues the Performing Arts program of its 2017-2018 Concert Series with a concert by dancing sensation, the StepCrew, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 at the Village Church at Shell Point, 15100 Shell Point Blvd. in Fort Myers. The event is open to the public, with tickets available for $35 online at www.shellpoint.org/concerts or by phone at 239-454-2067.The StepCrew will take audiences on a breathtaking journey, bringing together three styles of exhilarating dance forms: Ottawa Valley step dance, tap dance, and Irish step dance. Members of The StepCrew are champions in their respective art forms, and demonstrate the amazing ability to showcase fsbdt the similarities and differences between these three captivating styles.Virtuosic dancers and musicians from The Chieftains, Cherish the Ladies, and Bowfire round out a cast of outstanding talent. The StepCrew also boasts three world-class fiddlers and are backed by a brilliant five-piece ensemble, comprised of some of the most renowned and respected musicians in the Celtic music industry today.Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more at www.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.