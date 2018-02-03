News By Tag
Shell Point's 2017-2018 Concert Series presents The StepCrew March 22
The StepCrew will take audiences on a breathtaking journey, bringing together three styles of exhilarating dance forms: Ottawa Valley step dance, tap dance, and Irish step dance. Members of The StepCrew are champions in their respective art forms, and demonstrate the amazing ability to showcase fsbdt the similarities and differences between these three captivating styles.
Virtuosic dancers and musicians from The Chieftains, Cherish the Ladies, and Bowfire round out a cast of outstanding talent. The StepCrew also boasts three world-class fiddlers and are backed by a brilliant five-piece ensemble, comprised of some of the most renowned and respected musicians in the Celtic music industry today.
About Shell Point Retirement Community
Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more atwww.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.
