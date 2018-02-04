News By Tag
Co-op Online leads the UK Retail 500 for digital governance, according to the latest Sitemorse INDEX
Co-op Online has been identified as a leader in digital governance, coming in first place in the UK Retail 500 in the latest Sitemorse INDEX quarterly report.
The Sitemorse INDEX comprehensively ranks sites based on the experience that they deliver, with the aim of driving accountability across organisations. Sites are scored based on optimisation, experience and compliance, looking at factors such as loading speed, code quality and accessibility.
Co-op Online came in first place with a score of 8.42 out of 10, representing a high standard of optimisation for content delivery and experience. It also topped the list for performance and email functionality and was near the top when rated for functionality and the standard of metadata. Budget DIY, meanwhile, was the top climber in the UK Retail 500, increasing its score from 1.74 to 4.1 and jumping 330 places.
Also in the top ten were:
2. Rohan Designs – scoring 8.0 out of 10
3. Habitat (UK) – scoring 7.3 out of 10
4. Beds Direct – scoring 7.2 out of 10
5. Savers Health & Beauty – scoring 7.1 out of 10
6. W Boyes & Co – scoring 6.9 out of 10
7. Nevada Bob (UK) – scoring 6.6 out of 10
8. Multiyork Furniture – scoring 6.3 out of 10
9. ASOS – scoring 6.2 out of 10
10. Findel – scoring 6.2 out of 10
Issues discovered on low performing sites included missing images, broken links, faulty email addresses and webpages that lacked titles and descriptions. Many companies are unaware of the issues that are discovered and many more struggle with the substantial challenge of manually monitoring and implementing repairs. Companies that score highly, however, generally have strong leadership and a firm understanding of corporate responsibility.
Lawrence Shaw, CEO of Sitemorse, said, "Digital managers face extraordinary challenges today, overseeing the delivery of content as well as site functionality and performance. However, even one mistake – which causes customers to question what they are looking at – can be enormously expensive for retailers. Sitemorse provides automated digital governance monitoring that doesn't send reams of reports but delivers prioritized, easy-to-read shortlists of actions enabling you to make a major impact, fast."
The results of the INDEX were based on a total of over 115m tests on public pages carried out in January 2018. Every page on every site surveyed was subjected to over 1,600 unique tests, checks and measures each.
Other sectors surveyed include local government, higher education, police forces, US airlines and consumer finance.
The Sitemorse INDEX report is carried out by Sitemorse, which helps clients to continuously and automatically monitor for issues relating to optimisation, experience and compliance (including SEO and accessibility)
About the Sitemorse INDEX
Since 2002, the Sitemorse INDEX has provided an independent industry standard for benchmarking digital governance. Sites are reviewed and scored based on some 1,600 tests, checks and measures per page, identifying actions that improve optimisation, experience and compliance. Since its inception, it has been the fundamental measure of digital capability for organisations that strive for online excellence.
Scoring highly typically reflects those that have strong digital leadership and understand the importance of providing the best visitor experience possible – and it reflects positively on the entire organisation's operations and branding.
The latest results follow over 115m tests on public pages carried out in January 2018. These results provide extensive insights into the experience that these sites deliver and offer vital information on how they can better meet audience expectations – points that are crucial, but impractical to capture manually. Indeed, organisations are all too often unaware of what might be simple actions that they could take that would offer immediate improvements to their delivery.
About Sitemorse
Sitemorse first introduced Digital Governance automation in 2001. Still privately owned, the company pioneered the field and continues to provide clients with new tools and capabilities every year. Our new Digital Experience Manager brings data science to governance analytics, advancing capabilities for the full content management cycle; simplifying the monitoring of quality, content consistency and compliance from within Content Management Systems; and providing continual monitoring thereafter.
We help digital managers to build strong processes and accountability, to minimise risks and to achieve the highest standards of content quality, with hierarchical reporting keeping an eye on corporate responsibility. With Sitemorse, there is no need for the substantial infrastructure, support and accordant costs that are required for manual quality and compliance checks. Ultimately, Sitemorse delivers confidence and drives efficiency to optimise branding online.
For more information, please visit: www.sitemorse.com
Contact
Sitemorse, 48 Charlotte Street, London W1T 2NS
Telephone: +44 (0)77 2940 5889
PR enquiries:
Michael Simon: msimon@sitemorse.com
Contact
Michael Simon
***@sitemorse.com
