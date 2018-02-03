 
News By Tag
* Ascensus
* Financial Advisors
* Relationship Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Ascensus Appoints Kathleen Roche, Derek Vito as Vice Presidents of Channel Management

Seasoned Retirement Industry Executives Will Drive Growth and Provide Consultative Support to Broker-Dealer and RIA Channels
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ascensus
* Financial Advisors
* Relationship Management

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Dresher - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Executives

DRESHER, Pa. - Feb. 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Ascensus (https://www.ascensus.com/), a technology-enabled service provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen Roche and Derek Vito as vice presidents on the firm's institutional relationship management team. In these roles, they will leverage their expertise in key advisor channels to guide business development strategy and create deeper home office relationships.

As vice president of channel management strategy, Kathleen Roche will be responsible for building and executing on Ascensus' overarching business plan to develop and fortify relationships through the broker-dealer and advisor channels. She brings nearly 30 years of experience and has become a prominent thought leader in the retirement industry, serving as president of the Women in Pension Network and an active member of NAPA.

Prior to joining Ascensus, Roche served as vice president for Commonwealth Financial Network where she developed an industry-leading retirement plan consulting platform that served independent financial advisors. This home office experience will help the channel management team to conceptualize and implement financial advisor practice management and education initiatives. She earned her B.S. in Business from Stonehill College.

Derek Vito will serve as vice president of channel management, focusing on sales strategy and brand expansion in key broker-dealer channels. He will also act as a resource to Ascensus' sales team, and drive strategies that assist advisors in building their retirement plan business as they transition to new fee-based service models.

Vito most recently served as executive director, defined contribution program manager for Morgan Stanley where he designed product enhancements for the firm's fee-based retirement specialist advisors and helped advisors develop unique value propositions. He was also responsible for onboarding new retirement plan specialists at the firm. Vito represented Morgan Stanley as a member of the Envestnet Broker-Dealer Advisory Council, shaping their advisor digital strategy and toolset enhancements. He earned his B.S. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Delaware.

"Kathleen and Derek bring extensive experience partnering with financial advisors, RIAs, and broker-dealers, who we recognize are critically important to our business, and many of our institutional partners," says Kathleen Connelly, Ascensus' executive vice president of client experience and relationship management. "We're committed to providing leading support and consultation to these strategic clients—our success is measured by theirs."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. fsbdt With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 54,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of December 31, 2017, Ascensus had over $163 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/).

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com/page/show/tpa and careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascensus). For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc (https://twitter.com/AscensusInc) on Twitter.

Contact
Roberta Hess
***@ascensus.com
End
Source:Ascensus, LLC
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Ascensus, Financial Advisors, Relationship Management
Industry:Finance
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascensus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share