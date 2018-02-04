Brick Scholars Teaches Educators STEM Curriculum Integration Using LEGO® Education WeDo 2.0

In this six-hour robotics professional development workshop, participants learn how to integrate STEM curriculum into their classroom. Through hands-on, minds-on activities, teachers learn how to use LEGO® Education WeDo 2.0 materials and software.

WeDo 2.0 Training for Educators

Core News Facts● This is a hands-on workshop open to educators, homeschool parents and organizational leaders (Girl Scout, Boy Scout, Youth Group leaders, etc.).● Teachers will receive 0.6 CEUs (continuing education units) credits.● Best for elementary teachers, academically and intellectually gifted and specialeducation teachers (grades 1-6).● Spots are limited. Register online:● This event is STEM/STEAM training using LEGO® Education WeDo 2.0 materials and software.● Workshop date is February 24 from 9am-4pm, lunch on your own from 12-1pm● All Brick Scholars programs integrate the 4 Cs (Creativity, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication)● Megan Oteri is the founder and CEO of Brick Scholars, a company that creates opportunities for people of all ages to brick and learn by providing mobile STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) labs that travel to schools, businesses, and organizations and use STEM products to bring project-based and standards-based learning fsbdt into classrooms.● Brick Scholars also offers LEGO SERIOUS PLAY, an innovative business and ideating tool.● Brick Scholars will be offering more professional development opportunities at the ECU/NC State Collaborative in spring 2018 and is available for on-site trainings.● View website brickscholars.comfor more information or contact directly at megan@brickscholars.com.● Brick Scholars social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTubeMegan OteriMelissa Whitleyhttp://ecu-ncstate.com/about-us/"Great Training! Can't wait to go back into my room and implement!" — Special Education Teacher, Wilson County School District"Legos are for more than just free play. They are also educational tools to improve student learning." -- Special Education Teacher, Wilson County Schools"Megan is a wonderfully engaging speaker and educator. After attending professional development lead by Megan, she facilitated and modeled several lessons in my special education classroom. The students and I had fun and meaningful experiences that helped me address and meet learning objectives in the classroom." — Hunter Summerlin, Special Education Teacher, Eastern Carolina School for the Deaf"The Brick Scholars professional development at the ECU / NC State University Collaborative prepared our teachers to successfully implement the WeDo 2.0 STEM robotics lessons. It offered our students the opportunity to utilize so many skills ... from critical thinking and problem solving to team building, coding and communications. The projects and content aligned perfectly with our STREAM/STEAM initiative providing enrichment opportunities to our existing curriculum. We could not be more please with the program itself and our students. We can hardly wait for the next LEGO WeDo project to begin!"— Technology Teacher, Cayla Walston Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School"Chirp, flash and roll! Racing robots down the hall – what a great way to learn programming skills. Thanks to Ms. O, every student, no matter the skill level or special needs, was able to complete the task. And EVERYONE had a blast!"-- Special Education Teacher, Wilson County Schools