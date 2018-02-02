 
Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Award Winning Broker Joins ERA Wilder Realty Chapin Office as New Broker-in-Charge

 
 
Tony Nalley
Tony Nalley
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Feb. 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Leading local real estate professional Tony Nalley has been named Broker-in-charge of the ERA Wilder Chapin Office, effective January 19,2018.

"I have been lucky to have such a long and outstanding relationship with Tony. I have seen his hard work in the mortgage business and CMLS where he established a charitable foundation,' said Eddie Wilder, President and CEO of ERA Wilder Realty."We are thrilled to have a professional of Tony's caliber and real estate experience join our team."

"I'm very excited to be joining such a dynamic company that not only has a set of Core Values hanging on the wall, but operates by those core values with every client, with every agent and with every employee," said Nalley

Nalley attended and graduated from Clemson University in 1988 with a degree in Economics. He spent 10 years in the Financial Services industry before transitioning to the Mortgage Services industry in 1998. In 2000 Nalley opened the very first mortgage-only operation in Chapin. Soon after in 2002 he obtained fsbdt his South Carolina Real Estate License, his Broker-In-Charge License, and bought a small real estate brokerage located in Little Mountain. Nalley has spent the past 15 years as a top broker in the Midlands and earned the distinction of Brokerage of the Year in 2012. He has served in several capacities for the Consolidated Multiple Listing Service (CMLS) since being elected to its Board of Directors in 2012, including Secretary/Treasurer, Vice President, and President.

###

About ERA Wilder Realty

Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/ERA-Wilder-Realty-947c/) to get in touch with an agent that will make your buying or selling experience a smooth and enjoyable process.

Source:ERA Wilder Realty, Inc
Email:***@erawilderrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Tony Nalley, Era Wilder Realty, Chapin Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Columbia - South Carolina - United States
