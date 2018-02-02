News By Tag
TapSnap1020 Honored for Excellence in 10th Annual WeddingWire Couples' Choice AwardsⓇ
WeddingWire Inc. (https://www.weddingwire.com/)
TapSnap1020 (http://www.tapsnap1020.com/)
"This is the tenth year we've celebrated our top-rated vendors who have helped millions of couples celebrate one of the most important days of their lives," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "This group of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals, such as TapSnap1020, not only make wedding planning simpler for engaged couples, but also serve as a trusted partner in helping to make WeddingWire the go-to place for wedding planning. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievement."
About TapSnap1020/
TapSnap is Instantly Social and Utterly Fun!
We've done away with the traditional photo booth and reinvented it for the digital era. That means no walls. No ceilings. No limits on your creativity.
TapSnap comes at the perfect time to leverage the latest advances in touchscreen and green screen technology and the incredible popularity of social media and digital photo sharing.
Your guests can take high-quality photos and make them their own, adding doodles and personal messages with the touch of a fingertip. Then they can share their creations via social networks. It's brandable with your corporate logo. Best of all, your TapSnap personal attendant will be on hand to take care of the details so you can relax and enjoy your event.
About WeddingWire, Inc.
WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers are able to read over 3 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses. Globally, it provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, making it the worldwide leader in weddings with brands including Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com and more. The company employs more than 900 and maintains global headquarters in Chevy Chase, MD and international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.
