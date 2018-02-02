Reston Podiatrist Honored by Top Doctor Award

Contact

-- When choosing a doctor, most people look for someone they can trust and feel comfortable with. Your doctor should offer the highest quality of care and also be offering the best treatments and providing all information possible. It is for these exact reasons that a Reston podiatrist is being honored this year.Dr. Steven Gordon of the Reston Foot and Ankle Center, which is one of his three northern Virginia offices, was just awarded Top Doctor in the Northern Virginia Magazine for 2018. This is not the first time he has won this award, as he continuously works hard to make his patients comfortable and cared for.The Northern Virginia Top Doctor award is determined by both a group of peers in the medical community and by nine area hospitals. The panel nominates doctors based on several criteria consisting of: patient reviews, their continued training, their clean records, and how well they work together with their staff.With this award, he is starting off 2018 on a good note and Dr. Gordon is determined to keep his practice above the standard. Reston Foot and Ankle Center offers a large range of podiatric services and reaches patients in the Reston, Manassas, and Leesburg communities. fsbdt We treat common conditions, such as heel pain, plantar fasciitis, ingrown nails, ankle sprains, bunions, and hammertoes, and we offer custom orthotics and foot surgery.To find out more about Reston Foot and Ankle Center, call our office today at (703) 437-6333 for the Reston location or visit our website to find out more about our practice or to schedule an appointment: